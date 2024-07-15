Although Zara McDermott and Graziano Di Prima looked like they shared a close bond whilst starring on Strictly Come Dancing, news that Graziano has been axed from the BBC series due to alleged gross misconduct has many Strictly fans wondering what happened behind the scenes.

Graziano has been accused of kicking, hitting and spitting at Zara during rehearsals. Now, the pair’s supposed friendship has been put under a microscope.

Graziano Di Prima has left Strictly (Credit: BBC Pictures)

Zara McDermott and Graziano Di Prima on Strictly

Professional dancer Graziano and reality star Zara were coupled up on the 2023 series of the show, before they were eliminated from the series in week six.

Over the weekend, news broke that Graziano had lost his job on Strictly. A BBC spokesperson said of Graziano’s sacking: “We can confirm that Graziano Di Prima is no longer a part of the line-up of professional dancers for the upcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing.

“While we would never comment on individual cases, it is well-known that the BBC has established and robust duty of care procedures, and if issues are raised we will always take them seriously and act swiftly as appropriate.”

Graziano broke his silence on social media and claimed he ‘deeply regretted’ the “events that led” to his departure. He added: “When the time is right I will share my story.”

Despite this information coming to light, some Strictly fans have pointed out that Zara and Graziano shared an obvious friendship whilst on the show.

One wrote to social media: “What confuses me about the Zara and Graziano thing is that they remained friends after the show (over a year). He was also friends with her partner Sam Thompson. They filmed so many funny videos for Instagram and TikTok together etc.”

A previous post from Zara McDermott hinted at tension between her and Graziano Di Prima (Credit: BBC Pictures)

Graziano Di Prima allegations

Another agreed: “This Zara and Graziano story is weird. Why did she continue to dance with him after the show and make all these TikTok’s and reels?”

Zara had even referred to their relationship as a unique “bond”, in a previous interview.

Now, a seemingly jokey moment between the pair may have hinted that the duo suffered turbulence behind the scenes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GRAZIANO DI PRIMA (@grazianodiprima)

A social media post from October 2023 has resurfaced by MailOnline, showing how Zara documented one of their rehearsal sessions.

Graziano shared a clip of Zara napping to social media at the time. He wrote: “She asked me [for] 5 minutes break.”

At the time, Zara replied on her Instagram Stories: “I think I’ve clocked about 50k steps already today with this routine. Give me a break pls.” [Sic]

In another post on Instagram, Zara told her followers: “Graz just had the audacity to call me and tell me his legs hurt after rehearsals yesterday. When he spent 50% of the day sitting down and analysing me doing the routine on my own.”

Zara then quipped: “HOW DO YOU THINK I FEEL MATE?”

Graziano Di Prima on ‘passionate’ training methods

In a previous interview for Grazia, Graziano and Zara also discussed just how “passionate” the professional dancer could be during rehearsals.

Answering whether Graziano is “strict” in training, Zara told Grazia: “We call him sweet and sour. He is very very very sweet and then sometimes when he – to be fair on you – when you’ve told me something fifty-two thousand times and then I still get it wrong, you look at me like…” Zara then went on to pull an unimpressed expression.

Graziano then exclaimed: “I’m just passionate!”

Graziano later repeated the sentiment stating that is also the reason behind his competitive nature.

Read more: Three questions baffled Strictly fans demand answers to amid Graziano Di Prima allegations

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.