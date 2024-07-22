Zara McDermott ‘wiped away tears’ after Strictly training as photos resurface amid Graziano allegations

Zara McDermott graced the Strictly dance floor last year alongside Graziano Di Prima.

However, recent reports have shed light on Graziano’s alleged misconduct against Zara, with claims that he hit, kicked and spat at the reality star during training.

Since then, plenty of Strictly fans have been casting their minds back to Zara’s stint on the programme, including footage and photos of Zara’s time in rehearsals.

Consequently, resurfaced photos taken outside the north London rehearsal studios in 2023 have given insight into Zara’s “emotional” turmoil whilst training with Graziano Di Prima.

Zara and Graziano danced together on Strictly last year (Credit: BBC/Guy Levy)

Zara McDermott resurfaced Strictly training photos

Graziano Di Prima was axed from Strictly Come Dancing last week due to claims regarding his treatment of Zara.

The misconduct is claimed to have occurred during rehearsals and Graziano has since shared his “regret” over “the events that led” to his exit from the show. On Sunday (July 21), reports claimed that Graziano was accused of “chasing” after Zara while “screaming abuse” at her.

Thus, allegedly leaving Zara so frightened that she “locked herself in a toilet”.

Now, some resurfaced photos – obtained by the MailOnline – depict Zara looking emotional and seemingly wiping tears from her eyes.

According to The Sun, when asked by a photographer whether she was “ok” outside rehearsals in September, Zara stated: “Not really.”

Graziano Di Prima was sacked from Strictly last week (Credit: BBC / Guy Levy)

Graziano Di Prima allegations

The report at the time also said: “Graziano looked furious. He had a face like thunder as he marched towards the car and Zara looked nervous. She tried to hide her face with her hair as she climbed into the back seat. But she looked very upset and wiped tears away from her eyes.”

The publication has also reported that Graziano’s alleged behaviour was so “aggressive” that Zara had to lock herself away from him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GRAZIANO DI PRIMA (@grazianodiprima)

An insider allegedly told The Sun: “Zara ran to the toilets and locked herself in. He chased after her and was screaming abuse. He was aggressive and called her nasty names. It was really scary.

“You could constantly hear Graziano screaming but when production staff opened the door he would stop. He’d say, ‘How the [bleep] are you not getting this right?’, and ‘Why are we even bothering to come here?’. Zara was visibly demoralised.”

A spokesperson for Graziano has told ED!: “The relentless enthusiasm for rumour-mongering by faceless individuals is wreaking havoc. This incessant chatter prevents those seeking peace, exacerbated by relentless media intrusion. The media’s vivid and narrow lens fails to account for the profound mental health issues faced by all those who find themselves ensnared by the turmoil.”

In a statement last week, Zara said she “wrestled with the fear of opening up” about the allegations.

ED! has contacted reps for Zara for comment.

Read more: Graziano Di Prima ‘was aggressive and called Zara McDermott nasty names’ in Strictly training

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.