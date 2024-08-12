Zoe Ball sparks concern amid sudden absence from radio show as she’s replaced

BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show host Zoe Ball has sparked concern among listeners as she takes an unexpected break from her show.

The surprising development was announced by Scott Mills, who is filling in for Zoe, leaving fans worried and puzzled about the sudden change.

Zoe Ball has been absent from her regular radio slot (Credit: Cover Images)

Zoe Ball takes time off from radio show

“Good Morning. You weren’t expecting me, were you? Welcome to Monday. It’s Scott Mills,” Scott greeted listeners earlier today.

He reassured them: “If you set your alarm every morning to go off at 6.30 and normally Zoe comes on please do not freak out. You have not overslept. I’m here doing the Breakfast Show do not panic. It’s early. You aren’t late for work. It’s Monday 12th August.”

He later addressed Zoe’s absence. “If you’ve just put us on this morning, it’s Scott Mills in for Zoe for the next few weeks.” Scott explained. “I’m sending you all my love Zo’ as are the team.”

The BBC later stated in a response to The Mirror‘s inquiry: “Zoe is taking time off and will return in September,” without offering any further explanation for her absence.

This announcement has left fans expressing their concern and support for the presenter.

Zoe Ball has not given a reason for her absence. (Credit: Cover Images)

BBC Radio 2

Zoe also abruptly missed last Friday’s show. This was even after she had posted on social media the night prior: “See you at dawn.”

The loyal listeners of Radio 2 were instead greeted by Gaby Roslin. Like Scott – Gaby did not disclose the specific reasons behind Zoe’s absence.

Even guests of the show were taken aback. Singer Will Young wrote that he was excited to join Zoe on Thursday night. He tweeted: “Jumping in to album release day tomorrow on @bbcradio2. @zoetheball bring your swimmers.”

Unfortunately, Will found himself in conversation with Gaby instead.

One fan said on X: “@ZoeTheBall Hope you’re OK. So missed on Radio, hope you’re back soon.”

Another wrote: “Oh Zoe, I hope you’re ok. Really miss you on the radio. Perturbed to hear you’re going to be gone ‘for a few weeks’. It must be serious. Take care lovely lady.”

Someone else tweeted: “Zoe, where are you??? Come back!!!!”

Read more: Zoe Ball honors her late mum on first birthday since her death: ‘Losing you is harder than I could ever have imagined’

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.