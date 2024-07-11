Zoe Ball brought her show to a pause today to share a message of support for her BBC co-star, John Hunt, and his family.

John’s wife and two daughters were murdered in a horrific crossbow attack earlier this week.

John’s wife and daughters were murdered this week (Credit: Star Sports / YouTube)

What happened to the family of John Hunt?

The family of John, a BBC commentator, were murdered in a horrific attack in their own home earlier this week.

John’s wife, Carol, 61, and two of his daughters, Hannah, 28, and Louise, 25, were tied up and shot with a crossbow in their home in Hertfordshire.

Despite the best efforts of the paramedics, Carol, Hannah, and Louise sadly passed away from their injuries.

Following their murder, a national manhunt was launched for a 26-year-old man named Kyle Clifford.

Clifford was the ex-boyfriend of Louise Hunt. They had split the week before her murder.

Police caught Clifford yesterday (Wednesday, July 10). He is now in hospital in a “serious condition” after allegedly attempting to use the crossbow on himself.

Zoe paid tribute (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Zoe Ball shares heartbreaking message for John Hunt

During her radio breakfast show today, Zoe Ball shared a heartbreaking message for her BBC colleague.

Following a news report on the incident, Zoe shared some words.

“I must say, everyone at the BBC is heartbroken and deeply shocked at the news,” she said.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with John Hunt. Mark Chapman, his friend, paid an emotional tribute yesterday on BBC 5 Live,” she then continued.

“We are holding you in our hearts, John.”

Very moving introduction to the programme on BBC Radio 5 Live tonight, with Mark Chapman sending solidarity to his colleague John Hunt. pic.twitter.com/Z4FVNMRnCc — Paul Embery (@PaulEmbery) July 10, 2024

Mark Chapman in tears paying tribute

Last night, during coverage of the Euro 2024 semi-final between England and The Netherlands, Mark Chapman shared a message for John.

Mark, a presenter for BBC Radio 5 Live, was covering the match. However, before he began, he tearfully sent a message of support to John.

“This has been a heartbreaking day. John Hunt is our colleague and our friend, not just to the current 5 Live Sports team but to all of those who have worked here with him over the past 20 years and also to all of you who have enjoyed his superb commentaries,” he said.

“So, on behalf of everybody connected to 5 Live Sport, our love and thoughts and support are with John and his family.”

