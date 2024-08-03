TV and radio star Zoe Ball paid tribute to her late mum on her first birthday since her death on Instagram with a touching post.

Zoe’s mum, Julia, died in April of cancer 12 weeks after she was diagnosed at age 74. Her funeral took place in May, which Zoe revealed was “the perfect day and she would have loved it.”

The former Strictly contestant has since returned to work following her mum’s death but still admits it’s hard without her.

12 weeks after her cancer diagnosis, Zoe’s mum died (Credit: YouTube)

Zoe Ball touching tribute to late mother

In an Instagram post shared on Friday (August 2) night, Zoe shared a photo of her mum smiling.

“Happy heavenly birthday Mama,” she wrote.

“Your beautiful beaming smile shining down on our hearts always but boy, losing you is harder than i could ever have imagined. holding on so tight, letting the tears come & wishing on the stars.”

Zoe added numerous emoji, including a broken heart.

Zoe received floods of support

In just a matter of hours, the former Big Breakfast star received hundreds of comments from fans who wanted to share their condolences and support.

Zoe received heaps of support from her followers (Credit: Splashnews.com)

“It’s hard to do the firsts after someone so precious passes but you’ll gain an inner strength I’m sure! Sending massive hugs and lots of understanding,” one user wrote.

“Darling Zoe sending you the tightest hugs and so much love always,” Gaby Roslin added.

“Sending you love and a huge hug. Hold your memories close,” Ruth Langsford shared.

“Sending you love, hugs and strength…your mum is always with you, in your heart,” a fourth commented.

“Sending so much love xxx,” a fifth person shared.

