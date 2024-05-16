King Charles looked pretty in pink as he attended a garden party at Buckingham Palace with Queen Camilla yesterday (May 15).

Tess Daly and Vernon Kay, Maya Jama and Clara Amfo were among the celebrities in attendance at the event, held in collaboration with the Department for Culture, Media and Sport.

The royal family shared a number of pictures of the event on social media – and fans were quick to point out that Charles and Camilla had made a “sweet” nod to each other in their choice of outfits.

King Charles, pictured earlier this year, hosted a Buckingham Palace garden party yesterday (Credit: Splash News)

Charles and Camilla pretty in pink

Posting a selection of pictures to Instagram, Camilla wore a pale pink coat dress, while Charles looked dapper in top hat and tails – paired with a pale pink waistcoat.

The caption read: “This afternoon The King and Queen hosted a special Garden Party at Buckingham Palace to celebrate the Creative Industries. The event, hosted in collaboration with the Department for Culture, Media and Sport, saw 4,000 guests from the worlds of art, heritage, film, broadcasting and fashion enjoy tea and cake on the palace lawn.”

‘Smart couple – good team’

The fashionable united front from the royals didn’t go amiss with fans.

One commented: “Queen Camilla looks lovely in pink. The King wears a nice matching waistcoat. Smart couple. Good team.”

Another said: “The King is so dapper. I love his subtle sartorial dashes, his pink waistcoat, beautiful shirts and ties and always his cornflower in his jacket lapel.”

Love the King and Queen are matching colour. What a lovely and sweet couple.

A third commented: “Love the King and Queen are matching colour. What a lovely and sweet couple.” “Doesn’t His Majesty look great in his pink waistcoat? He is looking well,” another commented.

“I absolutely LOVE that the King and Queen are wearing matching pink!!!” said another. “I love that they are both wearing pink. It’s a great color for both of them but I especially like King Charles pink vest,” another then commented.

Camilla, pictured last year, obviously loves the pastel hue (Credit: Splash News)

King Charles’ portrait

The matchy-matchy outing for the couple was certainly met with a more positive response than the new painting of the monarch that was unveiled this week.

The artwork shows King Charles in his uniform of the Welsh Guards. Jonathan Yeo is the artist behind the portrait. However, after it was unveiled by the sovereign, the painting faced huge backlash.

“It’s hideous,” said one royal watcher on Twitter. “Is this a joke? That painting is wack. My 9 y/o could do better,” said another.

Charles also seemed a bit shocked the first time he saw the portrait. “That is quite red indeed,” he quipped.

