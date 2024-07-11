King Charles has issued a cheeky message to the England football team after they booked a slot in the final of the Euros last night (Wednesday, July 10).

England beat The Netherlands 2-1 last night following a last-gasp winner from Ollie Watkins, ensuring they reached back-to-back Euro finals…

Ollie Watkins scored a last-minute winner (Credit: ITV)

England book place in the Euros final

Last night saw England play The Netherlands in the Euro 2024 semi-final.

The game, which took place at the Signal Iduna stadium in Dortmund, finished 2-1 to England.

The Netherlands went 1-0 up after Xavi Simons scored. However, England drew level 11 minutes later thanks to a penalty from Harry Kane.

Then, in the 90th minute, substitute Ollie Watkins scored a last-minute winner, booking his side’s place in the final.

This is the first time in their history that England have reached back-to-back Euro finals. They reached the Euro 2020 final, however, they were beaten by Italy on penalties.

They will face Spain at the Olympiastadion in Berlin on Sunday (July 14).

King Charles’ message to England football team as they prepare for Euros final

Following England’s victory, the King sent them a message of support – and a warning.

The note, which was shared on the royal family’s official Instagram page, was accompanied by a photo of the England players celebrating last night’s win.

“My wife and I join all our family in wishing you the warmest congratulations on reaching the final of the U.E.F.A. European Championship – and in sending our very best wishes for Sunday’s match,” it read.

“If I may encourage you to secure victory before the need for any last minute wonder-goals or another penalties drama, I am sure the stresses on the nation’s collective heart rate and blood pressure would be greatly alleviated,” it then continued.

“Good luck, England.”

The King sent the squad a message (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Fans go wild over King Charles’ football message

Royal fans were loving the King’s cheeky message, with many taking to the comment section to gush over it.

“Brilliant British humour from our His Majesty,” one fan commented.

“The King is spot on about penalties and last-minute wonders, well said HM!” another said.

“Haha, what a heartfelt and humorous message!” a third wrote.

“He spoke for the nation!” another said.

“Love this message,” a fifth gushed.

The Euro 2024 Final will air from 7pm on BBC One and 6.30pm on ITV1 on Sunday, July 14.

