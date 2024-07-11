Prince William has apologised to the attendees of a charity event today (July 11) after shouting himself hoarse over the England Euro 2024 football match last night.

England took on The Netherlands in the Euro 2024 semi-final, emerging victorious thanks to a last-minute goal. However, it was a tense game thanks to a Harry Kane penalty, the ball hitting the crossbar twice and a goal that was ruled off-side.

So it’s no wonder the Prince of Wales was sounding a little gruff today as he visited London’s Lambeth to celebrate the first anniversary of Homewards, his initiative to end homelessness.

Wills is a very keen football fan (Credit: JOHN SPENCER/SIPA/Shutterstock)

Wills apologises

The future King apologised for his slight loss of voice as he met business leaders working to eradicate homelessness across the UK.

Ian Jones brought up England’s victory while chatting to William. He said the heir apologised for his croaky voice. “He said he was hoarse and he would be, he’s an Aston Villa fan,” he said, after Villa striker Ollie Watkins scored the winning Three Lions goal.

“I just told him working with Homewards makes us proud just as he would have felt last night when Ollie Watkins scored the last goal. Of course he wanted to talk about last night as well.

“He said how proud he was about their victory last night and was convinced Ollie Watkins would do something great – he knew that. And he said the self-belief in it, that’s the sort of thing he’s trying to do with us, to work on these projects.”

William and the Wales gang are huge football fans (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Louis’ advice for England Euro 2024 team

The young Wales family are clearly football mad, with Williams apology coming after he shared his son Louis’ advice to the England football team ahead of the tournament.

The Prince of Wales visited St George’s Park on June 10 to meet with the England team ahead of the Euros.

But things took a hilarious turn when he let slip Prince Louis‘ advice to the footy stars. William, who is president of the Football Association, was at the training ground to pass on a message of good luck to the players.

He then told the group how he wondered what he could say to “help” the team while “on the way here”. And it turns out he even recruited his youngest child to help him out.

“I was on the school run this morning with the children and said ‘what should I say to the England team when I see them today?’,” William revealed.

He added: “The best bit of advice I got was to eat twice the amount you normally would eat. So I’m now having visions of all of you running around with massive great tummies and loads of stitches on the pitch. So I think maybe take my youngest’s advice with a pinch of a salt.”

William shared his youngster’s advice (Credit: SplashNews.com)

England in the final

England take on Spain in the final of Euro 2024 on Sunday night (July 14). Kick off’s at 8pm, with William – as head of the FA – expected to be in attendance at the match in Germany.

