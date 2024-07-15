Prince George made a surprise appearance alongside his dad William, the Prince of Wales, at the nail-biting Euros 2024 final with England battling it out against Spain for the trophy.

The Princes jetted out to Germany to cheer on the Three Lions at the packed out Olympiastadion in Berlin, on Sunday (July 14). However, they were among millions of Brits left heartbroken as the squad failed to reign victorious on foreign soil as they lost 2-1.

George and William attended the Euros 2024 final (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince William at Euros 2024 final

Kensington Palace announced Prince William, 42, would be spectating at the match on July 12 in his role as President of the Football Association (FA).

It was unclear if 10-year-old George would be joining him, but before kick off, a video was shared by the Prince and Princess of Wales on X, formerly Twitter, of the pair walking the red carpet towards the VIP section of the arena.

Prince George and Prince William arrive at the Euro 2024 final

The post, captioned: “Hello, Berlin,” racked up 2.3 million views, 46,000 likes, 3.2k reposts and 602 comments.

The two heirs to the throne donned matching sharp suits and ties, with George opting for smart brown shoes.

Minutes before kick-off, the duo took their front-row seats over looking the football pitch, and were seen looking nervous for the 90 minutes ahead.

May the best team win https://t.co/wCptC7r6RT — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) July 14, 2024

However, they were not the only royals in attendance as Felipe VI of Spain, 56 and daughter Infanta Sofia, 17, cheered on their home country.

They matched in red to support Spain.

During the match, according to a lip reader, William made a comment following a ‘tense’ exchange.

The royal pair were approached by an unknown woman who spoke to William. Nicola Hinkling told the Mirror of the exchange: “William wasn’t having any of it and said it ‘was already requested’. When he sat down, he muttered under his breath the word ‘sausage’.”

Prince George and Prince William watching the football (Credit: BBC)

Royal fans react

Elsewhere, despite the joy of Prince George’s appearance, some royal fans appeared puzzled on X as to why he opted for a suit, rather than an England football shirt.

One said: “Why is Prince George dressed in a suit and tie to watch a football game? Ridiculous!”

A second wrote: “Why is Prince George decked out in a child suit? [Bleep] give him an England tee and pair of jogging pants. Stop this nonsense.”

A third penned: “I know he’s the future king of England, but would it really hurt to dress Prince George like an England fan, rather than a mini FA Chairman?

“Stick him in an England shirt for God sake – he’s a kid!”

However, others loved his smart look, as one shared: “Football ready to kick off. How handsome is Prince George sat with his dad. Come on, England!”

Another said: “Good to see Prince George dressed properly.”

And a third wrote: “The Prince of Wales and Prince George looked absolutely dapper in their suits last night.”

George also went for a smart style at the Euro 2020 final at Wembley Stadium.

Speaking to OK! in 2021, royal expert Duncan Larcombe said: “George idolises his dad. That’s why we saw him looking so smart in his suit – he really wanted to dress like William.”

Charlotte and Kate attended Wimbledon on Sunday (Credit: BBC)

Princess Kate and Princess Charlotte at Wimbledon

Princess Kate, 42, and Princess Charlotte, nine, stayed in the UK on Sunday and attended the Wimbledon Men’s Singles Final.

Kate’s appearance marked her second official royal engagement, following her shock cancer diagnosis in March – her first being Trooping the Colour last month.

