Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are stronger than ever after King Charles ‘snubbed’ a meeting with his youngest son while he was in the UK earlier this month, one royal expert has claimed.

Paul Burrell, who was Princess Diana’s butler, said that Harry and Meghan are now in exactly the same position when it comes to their families. And thanks to this estrangement, it’s very much “them against everyone else”.

Meghan and Harry are reportedly thrilled at the reception they got in Nigeria (Credit: Splash News)

Harry and Meghan ‘share’ the same family ‘woes’

Speaking to Heat, Paul said: “Harry’s now in the same position Meghan is in – estranged from his family. They’re truly in this together, and it’s them against everyone else. His attitude is it’s us against the world. Harry has never even met Meghan’s father, and now Meghan doesn’t see Harry’s family. They can share in these woes.”

Titles are nice to have, but Harry and Meghan now see that they don’t need them.

Another unnamed insider feels the same. They commented that after the success of their Nigeria visit, any talk of removing the couple’s titles won’t be a worry for them either.

Meghan and Harry ‘don’t need anyone but each other’

They claimed: “The impact they made in Nigeria and the incredible support they’ve gotten has been so affirming. Meghan feels they needn’t panic about losing their royal titles. Titles are nice to have, but Harry and Meghan now see that they don’t need them, nor do they need to be on good terms with the royals to make an impact.

“Meghan feels like they’re going from strength to strength in terms of their brand. She’d never say it publicly, but it’s no secret that she thinks the royal family is an archaic institution. In her view, she and Harry don’t need them, and they never have. They don’t need anyone but each other.”

The couple are stronger than ever and are very much ‘us against the world’ (Credit: Splash News)

Prince Harry’s UK visit

The Duke of Sussex was in the UK earlier this month for a celebration of the Invictus Games. He is said to have wanted to meet up with his father, but the monarch’s previous commitments didn’t allow for their first reunion since February.

Meghan, meanwhile, is estranged from her father’s side of the family. Thomas Markle has sold numerous stories about his daughter and didn’t attend their wedding due to ill health.

The couple stepped back from their roles as senior royals back in 2020. After Megxit, they headed to Canada and then the States, where they have settled and raise their two children – Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Meghan and Harry celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary over the weekend. It’s claimed they might have recreated their engagement dinner of roast chicken, made after Harry popped the question to Meghan at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor.

However, any hopes for a royal olive branch, or a mention on the royal family’s Instagram account to celebrate the anniversary, were soon dashed. The date came and went without Harry’s family publically wishing the couple well.

