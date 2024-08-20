Harry and Meghan ‘fear having to relocate back to UK’ as she has ‘bitter pill to swallow to save their marriage’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly feel worried they may have to return to the UK amid claims about his visa.

The Duke, 39, and Duchess of Sussex, 43, live in California after relocating just before the pandemic. They live in their Montecito home with son Archie, five, and daughter Lilibet, three.

However, reports claim that Harry’s US visa could be at risk following his confession about his past drug use. Under US law, foreigners who admit to taking drugs and wish to enter, or move to, the United States may face several challenges when doing so. As a result, The Heritage Foundation asked if Harry declared his previous drug use on his forms.

But according to reports, Harry was truthful in his visa application.

In March, former US President Donald Trump said of Harry‘s visa on GB News: “We’ll have to see if they know something about the drugs, and if he lied they’ll have to take appropriate action.”

Harry still has worries about security for Meghan and the kids back in the UK.

Now with speculation that Trump could return to The White House later this year, reports suggest Harry and Meghan fear his visa could be revoked.

The insider allegedly told Heat: “The problem with Harry’s visa is that it’s temporary, so – while it’s unlikely it would ever happen – it could be revoked. If Trump does win, it’s plausible that he could make good on all his threats and pull the visa.”

The source went on to discuss Harry and Meghan possibly having to move back to the UK.

They claimed: “If moving to the UK was the only way to be with Harry and effectively save their marriage, [Meghan] would probably have to bite the bullet and do it. But she can’t imagine being happy there ever again, and if he can’t live in California, where she’s building up her new life with the kids, it’s got the potential to divide them.

“Harry still has worries about security for Meghan and the kids back in the UK. But if the security issue was resolved, that would change everything.”

The insider claimed there’s a “real fear” that Meghan and Harry could “find themselves in a situation where they need to relocate”.

The UK is where Harry “feels most at home,” the source continued. They claimed that has to be a “bitter pill for Meghan to swallow”.

ED! has contacted reps for Meghan and Harry for comment.

Mike Howell, director of the Heritage Foundation’s Oversight Project, previously raised fears that Prince Harry wasn’t “properly vetted” during the visa application process.

But a source close to Harry reportedly told The Telegraph that he was “truthful” and disclosed his past drug-taking.

