In Harry and Meghan news, the Duke of Sussex has accepted the Pat Tillman Award at the ESPY Awards for his work with his multi-sport event, Invictus Games.

However, some royal fans aren’t pleased despite claims that Harry’s emotional acceptance speech – that paid tribute to his late mother, Princess Diana – has aided him in processing “his emotions”.

In fact, some fans were left claiming that Prince Harry should be “ashamed” for accepting the award.

The Prince has been awarded a prestigious award for his work with Invictus Games (Credit: YouTube / ESPN)

Harry and Meghan news

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Roulette, body language expert Darren Stanton analysed Prince Harry’s appearance as he gave his acceptance speech at the ESPY Awards, whilst wife Meghan Markle looked on.

Darren’s analysis depicts how Prince Harry felt “inner pride” as he received the award, while Meghan Markle “took the backseat” in a bid to make her husband “feel special”. The award is said to be given to veterans who have made an impact through sport.

Harry’s Invictus Games serves wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women by giving them opportunities for recovery through sports.

Meghan’s own body language supposedly communicated that she wanted the honour of such a prestigious award to be “all about Harry” – especially as he paid tribute to his mother.

The body language expert explained: “Prince Harry’s body language was very strong when he accepted the award. He displayed a sense of honour and inner pride. When he was speaking about the Invictus Games, it was clear it was very close to his heart. When we look at his body language more specifically, both his feet were planted on the floor and barely moved.

“This is a clear sign of Harry feeling in control without an ounce of nervousness. He’s in a good place right now. Harry spoke with clarity, confidence and passion – revealing he felt every word he came out with.

Meghan Markle looked on in awe (Credit: Youtube / ESPN)

Prince Harry pays tribute to Princess Diana at ESPY Awards

“When Harry paid a tribute to his mother, you can tell he was processing his emotions. He flashed expressions of sadness, which was understandable as he was thinking about her in that moment throughout his speech. However, he was able to keep calm and level-headed. This shows how comfortable Harry is with speaking publicly.”

Meanwhile, Darren’s analysis indicated that Meghan felt “happy” to be there and took a step back to ensure the focus was on her husband.

Meghan wanted Harry to feel special and be the centre of attention.

Darren detailed: “Meghan was there to support Harry and you could tell she felt very happy to be there. On some occasions, we will see signs of Meghan trying to assert her presence and taking the lead during joint engagements. But during this event, it was all about Harry and Meghan wanted it to be that way.

“We saw her taking a step back and letting Harry take everything in with her support by his side. We know she was taking a backseat as her facial expressions showed genuine joy for her husband while displaying subtle, authentic and consistent smiles – without any signs of showing dominance.”

Prince Harry served in the army for ten years (Credit: Youtube / ESPN)

Meghan Markle wanted event to be ‘all about Harry’

He also explained how often the Duchess of Sussex takes the “lead” whilst attending in engagements, but this time, she ensure Harry was in control.

“Meghan often takes a dominant lead in the engagements she attends with Harry. But she wanted her husband to be in control. It was her way of saying, ‘This is Harry’s night.’ Meghan wanted Harry to feel special and be the centre of attention. This was shown through her leaning into him a lot and gazing into his eyes. It reveals Meghan feels safe and loved while in his company.

“Harry reciprocated those feelings by adopting the dominant role and wanting to be the authoritative figure. He didn’t shy away from showing Meghan affection either, as he maintained a closeness to Meghan throughout the ceremony. Meghan felt a huge sense of pride, respect and compassion for all Harry has done. She still sees Harry as the love of her life and is happy to be by his side in these special moments.”

Pat Tillman Award

The prestigious award is in memory of Patrick Daniel Tillman Jr. Patrick was an American professional football player for the Arizona Cardinals of the National Football League. He left his sporting career to enlist in the United States Army in wake of the September 11 attacks.

Patrick sadly died two years after enlisting, in 2004. He died during a combat mission in Afghanistan, where he fell victim to friendly fire.

The award honours individuals who have made a significant impact through service, leadership, and community involvement. Prince Harry served in the British army for 10 years and through his work with the Invictus Games, has helped aid veterans in recovery via sport.

Royal fans fume over Prince Harry’s award for Invictus Games

Elsewhere, fans weren’t pleased with Harry’s award. It came amid a petition thousands of people signed in a bid to stop Harry receiving the award following news of his nomination.

On social media, one royal fan fumed: “He should be ashamed of himself. He founded it with Prince William and Princess of Wales. But yet again he wants all the glory.”

Another chimed in: “I thought royals don’t receive awards, they give them out!”

A third said: “Prince Harry should be ashamed to accept the Pat Tillman award. Give it to a deserving athlete Harry.”

A fourth stated: “No shame…”

However, some were supportive with one social media user gushing: “Harry and Meghan are both amazing his mum, Diana, would be extremely proud. He’s like her in every way. It is lovely seeing him so happy.”

Another added: “Congratulations to them, they have done wonderful things for veterans.”

A third penned: “Bravo Harry! You’ve changed the lives of many around the world through the Invictus Games.”

“Well deserved Harry,” praised another.

The Invictus Games were founded in 2014 by Prince Harry in partnership with the Ministry of Defense, and with the assistance of Sir Keith Mills.

