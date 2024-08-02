Concerns Harry and Meghan ‘rushed into marriage’ amid claims they’re feeling the ‘strain’

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle are once more at the centre of media attention.

Claims regarding the speed of their marriage have resurfaced in a new tell-all about the royals by royal author Robert Jobson.

The book echoes earlier concerns voiced by Prince Harry‘s brother, Prince William, suggesting Harry’s nuptials to the former Suits actress were rushed.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly ‘feeling the strain’ (Credit: Cover Images)

Harry and Meghan ‘upset’

Despite ongoing speculation, the couple shows no signs of discontent, and are raising two children in their home in California. However, they’re “upset” over concerns they married too soon, it’s claimed.

A close source opened up to OK! Magazine, claiming: “It upsets Harry and Meghan when this is mentioned as they’re still together, very happy and have two gorgeous children. They knew from the start how they felt and they believe their marriage is a true love story and how they’ve overcome so much to be together.”

The source continued: “But it does seem to put a strain on them and it’s like they have to constantly prove their marriage and happiness. They have lost family because of their marriage. It still pains them to this day and they wish it wasn’t like this – but they have no choice. They have to remain strong for each other, as that’s the only way they can get through all the speculation and criticism.”

The couple are at the centre of speculations about their marriage in a new book released (Credit: Cover Images)

‘All seems to be moving rather quickly’

In Catherine, Princess of Wales: The Biography – Robert Jobson’s exposition of Kate Middleton‘s life – Jobson shares some insight into her and Prince William’s reported thoughts on Harry and Meghan’s 2018 wedding.

Rumours floated that Prince William advised taking things slow after Harry met Meghan at the Invictus Games in 2016.

In his own memoir, Spare, Harry himself recalled having tension with William during his wedding planning. One friend even quoted William as saying: “This all seems to be moving rather quickly.”

The book alleges that there were more clashes between the brothers surrounding the wedding. Jobson claims that Prince William “sought assurances” from the late Queen Elizabeth II to ensure that Meghan did not wear Princess Diana’s jewellery on her wedding day – even though Kate wears Diana’s iconic sapphire engagement ring.

Jobson wrote: “By the time William was confirmed as best man, the relationship had worsened. I have been told that, still concerned about the match, he’d sought assurances from the Queen that Harry’s bride would not be wearing any of Princess Diana’s jewellery, even though his own wife was allowed to wear it.

“Despite sharp digs and thin skins on both sides, the wedding at Windsor in May 2018 was a spectacular success. In public, the Royal Family were all smiles, though privately they were at daggers drawn.”

Prince William reportedly advised his brother to wait before pursuing marriage (Credit: Cover Images)

‘William does believe Harry was rushing into marriage’

The source speculated to OK! that William’s skepticism regarding the wedding came from a protective standpoint. The Prince of Wales was known as ‘Waity William’ – due to his lengthy courtship before committing to Kate.

“William does believe Harry was rushing into marriage with Meghan – because only he understands the pressure they would be under. William knew they needed a very secure relationship to cope with the pressure. He tried to give this advice to Harry but he wouldn’t listen. He said he was marrying Meghan for love – and nothing else mattered,” the source concluded.

Read more: Prince Harry explains ‘part of a rift’ with brother William and King Charles in new ITV interview

ED! contacted the Sussexes’ reps for comment.

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.