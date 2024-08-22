James, Earl of Wessex, is among thousands of students across the UK today receiving their GCSE results.

The son of Prince Edward and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, is reportedly studying at a school in Surrey and took his exams earlier in the year.

August 22 marks the day that students up and down the country pick up their results, including James. But as he receives his results, what does the future look like for James as a member of the royal family?

James will reportedly receive his GCSE results today (Credit: Cover Images)

James, Earl of Wessex, gets GCSEs

Back in June, James reportedly missed King Charles‘ birthday parade Trooping the Colour as he was sitting exams.

His older sister, Lady Louise Windsor, received her GCSE results four years ago. However, at the time, Buckingham Palace kept the results private.

This means it could be the same with James.

But as a member of the royal family, what does James’ future look like? Will he take on a role within the monarchy or will he forge his own career path?

James is often seen at official royal events (Credit: Cover Images)

Mum Sophie has previously opened up about Lady Louise and James’ futures.

She told The Sunday Times in 2020: “We try to bring them up with the understanding they are very likely to have to work for a living. Hence we made the decision not to use HRH titles. They have them and can decide to use them from 18, but I think it’s highly unlikely.”

According to a royal correspondent, James may opt out of a big royal tradition too and “follow his ambitions”.

Jennie Bond told OK! Magazine in March this year: “I think we can expect James to follow his ambitions and not necessarily take the traditional royal route of military service.

Sophie previously said it’s “unlikely” Lady Louise and James would use HRH titles (Credit: Cover Images)

“It’s highly unlikely that James will ever use his HRH and he will not inherit the Dukedom of Edinburgh. That all guarantees him a sense of freedom that royalty ‘with all the bells on’ makes very difficult.”

She added: “Sophie and Edward have been incredibly successful about keeping their children out of the limelight… James even more so than Louise. But by all accounts he is an outgoing young man who will take his rightful place at official occasions, but will never be a full time working royal.”

Meanwhile, previous reports claimed that Lady Louise and James could end up having roles within King Charles’ ‘slimmed-down’ monarchy.

A royal expert said James will “never be a full time working royal” (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Royal commentator Richard Eden wrote in the Daily Mail in April: “In my opinion, another great service [Edward and Sophie] could do for the country would be to encourage their children, Lady Louise and James, the Earl of Wessex, to become working royals when the time is right.

“When Prince William becomes King, I hope that he will follow the example of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, and ask his cousins, including Louise and James, to share royal duties with him.”

