Why Kate Middleton made the decision to attend Trooping the Colour: ‘It’s a bit of an ordeal’

The reason Kate Middleton attended Trooping The Colour 2024 has been ‘revealed’.

The Princess of Wales has kept a low profile for the past few months since sharing her cancer diagnosis in March, where she revealed she was undergoing “preventative chemotherapy”.

But on Saturday (June 15) Kate made a return to the spotlight, by appearing at Trooping the Colour. And now, it’s been claimed that she decided to attend the event because of her children.

Kate appeared at Trooping The Colour with her children (Credit: BBC)

Kate Middleton at Trooping The Colour

The nation, and the palace, celebrated the King’s Birthday Parade on Saturday (June 15).

Royal fans all flocked to Buckingham Palace to see their favourite royals including Kate – despite her ongoing cancer treatment.

During Trooping The Colour, Kate could be seen dressed in white, with a black and white hat. She was accompanied by her three children in the carriage – much to the delight of royal fans.

She’s not out of the woods, but she is clearly on the right path.

And according to a royal correspondent, Kate’s decision to appear at Trooping The Colour was to support her three children – Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, six.

Kate shared her cancer diagnosis this year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Why did Kate attend Trooping The Colour?

Speaking to OK!, former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond claimed: “I think she’ll feel that this is another milestone on a difficult and lengthy journey. And that must give her a sense of achievement… she’s not out of the woods, but she is clearly on the right path,” she added.

With William on horseback and King Charles deciding to travel in a carriage with Queen Camilla, questions were raised about who would accompany the Waleses’ children today. However, brave Kate announced she was stepping up. And Jennie reckons she did it to support her three young children.

Jennie went on: “Events like this are still a big deal, and perhaps a bit of an ordeal, for her little family. The children need their mum alongside to encourage, guide and support them as thousands of people gawp at them, and millions more watch on TV.”

Kate Middleton shares statement on cancer treatment

Last night, Kate, Princess of Wales, shared a new statement amid her cancer treatment as she confirmed she’d attend Trooping the Colour this weekend.

The royal, 42, shared her cancer diagnosis in March, revealing she was undergoing “preventive chemotherapy”.

In her statement, Kate said: “I have been blown away by all the kind messages of support and encouragement over the last couple of months. It really has made the world of difference to William and me and has helped us both through some of the harder times.

“I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days. On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well.”

The Princess of Wales went on: “My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months. On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity. As well as starting to do a little work from home.”

Trooping the Colour 2024

“I’m looking forward to attending The King’s Birthday Parade this weekend with my family. And hope to join a few public engagements over the summer. But equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet.”

Concluding her statement, Kate said: “I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty. Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body. And allowing myself to take this much needed time to heal.

“Thank you so much for your continued understanding. And to all of you who have so bravely shared your stories with me.”

