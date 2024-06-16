Kate’s ‘subtle’ tribute to King Charles with her hat as she ‘didn’t want to steal attention’ at Trooping the Colour 

Kate Middleton made a sweet tribute to King Charles at Trooping The Colour, a body language expert has claimed.

The Princess has kept a low profile for the past few months since sharing her cancer diagnosis in March where she revealed she was undergoing “preventative chemotherapy”. But on Saturday (June 15) Kate made a return to the spotlight, by appearing at Trooping the Colour.

And now, it’s been claimed that Kate ‘made a tribute’ to Charles at the event, in order ‘not to draw attention to herself.’

Kate made a ‘tribute’ to Charles, it’s been claimed (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kate at Trooping The Colour

The nation, and the palace, celebrated the King’s Birthday Parade on Saturday (June 15). Royal fans all flocked to Buckingham Palace to see their favourite royals including Kate Middleton – despite her ongoing cancer treatment.

During Trooping The Colour, Kate could be seen dressed in white, with a black and white hat. She was accompanied by her three children in the carriage – much to the delight of royal fans.

Kate’s ‘tribute’ to King Charles at Trooping the Colour

However, it’s been suggested that Kate’s hat could have been chosen to not draw any attention, seemingly a tribute to her father-in-law, Charles.

Judi James told The Sun: “She made it clear in her written message that this is a step towards a return, not the start of it but even from the glimpses of her in the carriage her upright back and her signature smile showed a desire to show resilience and poise.”

Kate attended Trooping the Colour (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kate ‘wanted to avoid stealing attention’

The expert then pointed out the ‘tribute’ to Charles and said: “There was a hint of discretion or maybe a desire to not upstage in the way Kate’s hat brim was tilted to partially hide her face in the carriage but there were some turning to smile and some smiling conversations with her three children.

“Her wave to the crown involved closed rather than spread fingers and it was a quick, subtle movement of acknowledgement, again suggesting a desire to avoid stealing the attention on the celebration of the King’s birthday.”

Trooping The Colour 2024

Trooping The Colour was Kate’s first public appearance in months. And according to a royal correspondent, Kate’s decision to appear at Trooping The Colour was to support her three children – Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, six.

Speaking to OK!, former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond ex said: “I think she’ll feel that this is another milestone on a difficult and lengthy journey. And that must give her a sense of achievement. She’s not out of the woods. But she is clearly on the right path,” she added.

Jennie went on: “Events like this are still a big deal. And perhaps a bit of an ordeal, for her little family. The children need their mum alongside to encourage, guide and support them as thousands of people gawp at them, and millions more watch on TV.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)

Kate Middleton’s health update

On Friday (June 14) Kate issued a health update – confirming she would be attending Trooping The Colour.

In her recent statement, Kate said: “I have been blown away by all the kind messages of support and encouragement over the last couple of months. It really has made the world of difference to William and me. And has helped us both through some of the harder times.

“I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days. On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well.”

The Princess of Wales went on: “My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months. On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity. As well as starting to do a little work from home.”

Read more: Princess Anne stuns fans during Trooping the Colour procession as horse becomes unruly

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.