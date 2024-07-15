Amid her ongoing cancer treatment, Kate, Princess of Wales has stepped away from the limelight in recent months – but her recent Wimbledon visit has shown she is more than ready to enjoy some royal outings.

Princess Kate looked stunning as she attended Wimbledon with her sister, Pippa Middleton, and her daughter, Princess Charlotte, on July 14. The Princess of Wales sported a striking purple number as she observed the tennis tournament from the Royal Box and even garnered a standing ovation from fellow tennis fanatics watching courtside.

Lip reader Jeremy Freeman told The Sun that Kate said the standing ovation was “so sweet” as she spoke to a woman beside her.

Headlines have since been swirling complimenting Princess Catherine’s radiant look and now body language expert Darren Stanton has claimed that Kate’s outfit communicated that she “is in a good place” amid her recent health woes.

Kate at Wimbledon

Speaking on behalf of FruitySlots, body language expert Darren Stanton has analysed Kate’s appearance at the men’s singles Wimbledon final. He claims that Princess Catherine is “feeling good about herself,” as she navigates the road to recovery.

The expert also claims that Kate “took everything step by step” during her first solo engagement and appeared “confident” whilst putting on a “brave face”.

He also pointed out that Kate’s outfit had a very special yet secret meaning behind it.

Darren detailed: “Kate was seen wearing purple as she made her appearance at Wimbledon. Purple has a representation of spirituality, calmness and tranquility but also communication. This choice of clothing demonstrates the Princess of Wales wanted to reassure herself subtly – but I do believe she is currently in a good place.

It highlights that Kate has the determination to power through and assert herself during Royal engagements.

“It’s clear she feels confident in what she’s wearing, giving her the feeling of ease and stability for this important event. When we saw Kate walking along, she had her shoulders back with her head held high as she took long strides. The way she was walking suggests that she is feeling good about herself and has the inner strength to take this public appearance on independently.”

The Princess of Wales was a vision of elegance as she rocked a £1295 bespoke dress from Safiyaa. She complimented her ensemble with high-heels and glamorous gold jewellery.

Kate Middleton ‘didn’t have to put on a brave face’ at Wimbledon

The body language expert went on to analyse Kate’s demeanour and highlighted how she didn’t “fake” any of her emotions and appeared “genuine” in her interactions.

He said: “While interacting with people, Kate looked into people’s eyes directly, displayed genuine smiles and appeared to be very present in these interactions. This shows Kate felt naturally happy to be there. She didn’t have to fake any emotion or put on a brave face – she showed a lot of genuine enthusiasm and enjoyment. Kate is taking everything step by step.

“She wasn’t over the top and doing too much too soon, she carried herself with elegance and pride. When we look at Kate’s handshake, it is very firm, controlled and stable. There is a significant correlation between someone’s handshake and their inner confidence as an individual. Kate’s handshake proved she has a lot of confidence in herself and her self-esteem remains very strong.

“It highlights that Kate has the determination to power through and assert herself during Royal engagements.”

Royal fans react

Royals fans were beyond thrilled to see Kate in attendance of the Wimbledon final.

One gushed to social media: “It is so nice to see Princess Kate and Princess Charlotte at Wimbledon today.”

Another added: “Kate looks like she’s doing well and she looks absolutely stunning.”

The Princess of Wales is currently undergoing preventive chemotherapy for an undisclosed form of cancer. The news of Kate’s health was shared in March. She has since taken a step back from royal duties.

