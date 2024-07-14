Princess of Wales arrives at Wimbledon with Princess Charlotte as royal fans delighted: ‘She looks fantastic’

Kate, Princess of Wales, has arrived at Wimbledon to watch the men’s singles final. And she wasn’t the only royal in attendance as Princess Charlotte was on hand to support her mum.

The royal has largely been out of the spotlight since revealing she had been diagnosed with cancer.

She attended the Trooping the Colour parade last month – her first public engagement in six months – much to the delight of royal fans.

And now, as patron of the All-England Club, she’s arrived at Wimbledon.

Princess Kate was accompanied by daughter Charlotte as she arrived at Wimbledon (Credit: BBC)

Kate’s attendance at Wimbledon confirmed

Yesterday (July 13), it was confirmed by Kensington Palace that the Princess of Wales would attend the championship today.

As a result, Kate will take up her seat in the Royal Box on Centre Court. Later, she will present the winner’s trophy to either Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz.

Today’s engagement is only the second time that the Princess of Wales has been seen in public since Christmas.

Earlier this year, she revealed that, following major abdominal surgery, doctors discovered cancer had been present. As a result, Kate is currently undergoing preventive chemotherapy.

In a new message earlier this summer, the Princess of Wales revealed that she has “good days and bad days”. And, happily, today (July 14), appeared to be a good day.

Kate work a gorgeous purple midi dress for the outing (Credit: BBC)

Princess Kate arrives at Wimbledon

Kate arrived at Wimbledon wearing a purple midi dress by Safiyaa, with her long brown hair flowing in loose waves. She accompanied her dress with a pair of nude low heels.

But her greatest accessory was surely her daughter, Princess Charlotte, who attended with her mum.

Charlotte looked pretty as a picture in a navy and white spotted dress. She pulled her hair back with a cute bow clip. And she looked gracious and polite as she met people behind the scenes before taking her seat.

Kate, Pippa and Charlotte took their seats in the Royal Box (Credit: BBC)

Kate’s sister Pippa was also in attendance.

And, as the Princess of Wales made her way to her seat in the Royal Box, she was greeted by a standing ovation, a huge round of applause and a wall of cheers.

Kate smiled and waves as she took her seat and instructed Charlotte where to sit.

The pair then settled down to watch the match from their front-row seats.

Royal fans react

Fans of the Princess of Wales were thrilled to see her back in the spotlight, and delighted Charlotte was in attendance too.

One said: “It is so nice to see Princess Kate and Princess Charlotte at Wimbledon today.”

Another added: “Kate looks like she’s doing well and she looks absolutely stunning.”

A third commented: “Oh wow Princess Kate and Charlotte at Wimbledon for the final!”

“Kate looks fantastic,” said another. “She looks fantastic,” said another.

The Princess of Wales looked a little overwhelmed by the support (Credit: BBC)

Prince William heads to Germany

Prince William was absent from his wife’s side today. That’s because he’s headed to Germany to cheer on England in the Euro 2024 final against Spain.

William is head of the FA and, as his behaviour at recent games has shown, he’s also a huge football fan!

Wimbledon was Kate’s second royal engagement following her cancer diagnosis (Credit: BBC)

