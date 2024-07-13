Kate, Princess of Wales, will attend Wimbledon this weekend, it’s been confirmed.

The news comes weeks after Trooping the Colour and amid claims the much-loved royal is taking baby steps with her return to the spotlight.

The Princess has kept a low profile for the past few months since sharing her cancer diagnosis in March where she revealed she was undergoing “preventive chemotherapy”.

But back in June Kate issued a new statement and confirmed she would be attending Trooping the Colour.

Following that, Kensington Palace has now confirmed her attendance at Wimbledon tomorrow (July 14).

Kate will hand out the trophies at Wimbledon tomorrow (Credit: Splash News)

Kate to attend Wimbledon

Today (July 13), it’s been revealed that the Princess of Wales will return to the spotlight tomorrow with an appearance at Wimbledon.

Kate has been a patron of the All-England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club since 2016.

It is set to be the second public appearance Kate has made since her cancer diagnosis was announced earlier this year.

Kate will present the trophy to either Novak Djokovic or Carlos Alcaraz in the men’s final. However, she will not be in attendance today.

Instead, Wimbledon chair Debbie Jevans will present the women’s singles trophy on behalf of Kate to either Jasmine Paolini or Barbora Krejcikova.

Fans react

Royal fans were delighted over the news Kate will be at Wimbledon.

One said: “Wow! Great news.” Another commented: “That’s wonderful news it’s not the same without her. Best wishes to her she is going through a lot.” A third said: “Yaaaay!” adding lots of tennis ball emojis.

Kate made an appearance at Trooping the Colour (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kate issues cancer update

Back in June 14, Kate issued a health update in an emotional statement she shared online.

In the update, Kate admitted how she has had both “good days and bad days” amid her cancer treatment – and is “not out of the woods yet.”

Alongside the statement, Kate also included a stunning snap of her posing under a tree. And according to a body language expert, looking at the photo, it appears Kate is “taking things slowly” at the minute.

Princess ‘taking things slowly’

Speaking to the Mirror, Judi James claimed: “There’s a sense of confiding in the public here – the two barrier gestures of the folded arms and crossed legs are also new for Kate and they imply an intriguing blend of vulnerability and privacy with a hint of a new-found type of confidence.

“Her arms are lightly folded in a pose that is often adopted by professional people to hint at authority.”

She also added: “With the jeans and trainers this seems to be a Kate who is still taking things slowly in terms of her return to royal life.”

Kate will be at Wimbledon tomorrow (Credit: YouTube)

Wimbledon patron

Kate is the patron of the All England Club and usually pays several visits to the tournament.

The ladies’ singles final takes place today (July 13), with the men taking to Centre Court tomorrow (July 14).

Now, speculation is rife over whether either of the Prince and Princess of Wales’ eldest children will be out this weekend.

Royal fans seem to hope Princess Charlotte goes to the tennis with her mum, while Prince George attends the Euro 2024 final with dad Prince William.

