King Charles was left amused by a new nickname he’s been given as he attended the Chelsea Flower Show this week.

The monarch, 75, was at the event with wife Queen Camilla on Monday (May 20). Charles is now patron of gardening charity Royal Horticultural Society. His late mother, the Queen, held the position for 70 years before her death.

On Monday, the King and Queen attended the Chelsea Flower Show and met some school children who designed the show’s No Adults Allowed Garden.

The King and Queen attended the Chelsea Flower Show on Monday (Credit: Shutterstock)

King Charles at the Chelsea Flower Show

The King received the nickname “King of the Compost” from the kids while Camilla became “Queen of the Bees”.

Charles appeared amused by the nickname, joking it was “quite right” after receiving a badge.

The King recently became Royal Horticultural Society patron. Keith Weed CBE, President of the RHS, said: “As an advocate for the planet and champion for environmental issues, we are thrilled and honoured that His Majesty The King is our Royal Patron.

Charles was given the nickname of the “King of the Compost” (Credit: Cover Images)

“We look forward to furthering our work to reach more people of all ages, backgrounds and gardening abilities with the joy of growing plants and gardening to create wonderful gardens, combat the effects of climate change and build a better future for generations to come.”

Ahead of Charles and Camilla’s visit to the Chelsea Flower Show, Clare Matterson CBE, RHS Director General, said: “It means the world to the RHS and our wider horticultural family of growers, nurseries, gardeners, designers and plantspeople that Their Majesties The King and Queen are visiting RHS Chelsea again this year.”

The King has slowly got back into public facing duties following his cancer diagnosis. The palace announced the health news in February.

King Charles’ cancer

He is undergoing treatment for cancer. His daughter-in-law Kate, Princess of Wales is also receiving treatment for cancer.

The Princess of Wales shared her diagnosis in March in a personal video message. She explained: “In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present.

“My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventive chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment.”

Trooping the Colour 2024

Next month will mark the 2024 Trooping the Colour ceremony. Reports claim that King could break with tradition in the ceremony amid his health woes.

The Times recently claimed that the monarch could travel by carriage instead of riding on horseback.

