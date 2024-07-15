King Charles and William have spoken out following England’s gutting defeat in the Euros 2024 final.

On Sunday evening (July 14) England suffered a devastating 2-1 loss to Spain. The team, managed by Gareth Southgate, landed one goal while Spain won their first major title in 12 years.

And following the defeat, it didn’t take long for the royals to address the blow.

England sadly lost at the Euros 2024 final (Credit: YouTube)

King Charles sends message to England team after Euros 2024

Shortly after the match, the King issued a public message to the team and its manager.

Charles said: “Mr. Gareth Southgate O.B.E. Although victory may have eluded you this evening, nevertheless my wife and I join all my family in urging you and your support team to hold your heads high.

“All those who have participated in sporting activities at any level will know how utterly despairing such a result can feel when the prize was so near – and will join me in sending heartfelt sympathy, even as we congratulate Spain.”

The royal spoke out after the team’s loss (Credit: SplashNews.com)

King Charles on ‘utterly despairing’ Euros 2024 defeat

He added: “But please know that your success in reaching the European Championship final is a really great achievement in itself, and one that brings with it the pride of a nation which will continue to roar for the Three Lions today – and in the many triumphs which I have no doubt lie ahead. Charles R.”

Prince William also spoke out after the team’s loss (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince William ‘still so proud’ of England team

The Prince of Wales also issued a message following England’s defeat.

William was at the event with son Prince George, 10, to watch the seriously tense showdown at Olympiastadion in Berlin.

Taking to the official Kensington Palace account on X, he wrote: “This time it just wasn’t meant to be. We’re all still so proud of you. Onwards @England. W.”

King Charles previous message to England team

Last week, King Charles issued a cheeky message to the England football team after they booked a slot in the final of the Euros.

Following England’s victory in the semi-final, the King sent them a message of support – and a warning.

The note, which was shared on the royal family’s official Instagram page, was accompanied by a photo of the England players celebrating the win.

“My wife and I join all our family in wishing you the warmest congratulations on reaching the final of the U.E.F.A. European Championship – and in sending our very best wishes for Sunday’s match,” it read.

“If I may encourage you to secure victory before the need for any last minute wonder-goals or another penalties drama, I am sure the stresses on the nation’s collective heart rate and blood pressure would be greatly alleviated,” it then continued.

“Good luck, England.”

