King Charles tells Maya Jama ‘not to worry’ as she admits touching him: ‘I wasn’t supposed to do that’

King Charles had a very unlikely meeting with none other than Love Island host Maya Jama as the pair seemed to hit it off at a Buckingham Palace garden party on Wednesday (May 15).

Maya was pictured wearing a wide-brimmed hat when she greeted King Charles and the two began talking. However, their interaction did take a bizarre turn…

Maya Jama met King Charles at a Buckingham Palace event (Credit: Instagram)

Maya Jama meets King Charles

Around 4,000 guests attended the garden party hosted by the King and Queen this week, in a celebration of the UK’s creative arts.

Maya sported a blue houndstooth ensemble whilst chatting to a very formal King Charles. She introduced herself stating: “I host Love Island, I don’t know if you watch that though.

“That’s like a reality dating show. That’s what I do.”

King Charles joked in response:”There’s One Born Every Minute,” referencing another popular reality TV programme.

Maya quickly quipped back: “There is, yeah,” before making a hilarious confession.

Maya joked about the meeting on Instagram (Credit: Instagram)

The DJ and presenter then admitted that she had actually met the monarch before. She said: “Nice to meet you. Well, I’ve actually met you before, a long time ago.”

She went on to admit that she made a huge blunder at their last meeting. Maya described: “About something with the Prince’s Trust and I touched you. I wasn’t supposed to. This time I won’t.”

The monarch then laughed and insisted: “Don’t worry about it,” to which Maya joked: “You don’t mind, yeah?”

The royal family’s website states that there is “no obligatory codes of behaviour – just courtesy”.

King Charles has been out and about for royal events this week (Credit: Cover Images)

Charles and Camilla were pretty in pink

On their official Instagram page, the monarchs were seen sporting sweet matching outfits at the event. The caption explained: “This afternoon The King and Queen hosted a special Garden Party at Buckingham Palace to celebrate the Creative Industries.

“The event, hosted in collaboration with the Department for Culture, Media and Sport, saw 4,000 guests from the worlds of art, heritage, film, broadcasting and fashion enjoy tea and cake on the palace lawn.”

Their outfits definitely turned heads, with one social media user praising: “Queen Camilla looks lovely in pink. The King wears a nice matching waistcoat. Smart couple. Good team.”

Another said: “The King is so dapper. I love his subtle sartorial dashes, his pink waistcoat, beautiful shirts and ties and always his cornflower in his jacket lapel.”

A third wrote: “Love the King and Queen are matching colour. What a lovely and sweet couple.” “Doesn’t His Majesty look great in his pink waistcoat? He is looking well,” said a fourth.

A fifth gushed: “I love that they are both wearing pink. It’s a great color for both of them but I especially like King Charles pink vest.” Another chimed in: “I absolutely LOVE that the King and Queen are wearing matching pink!!!”

Camilla has been by Charles’ side offering support this week (Credit: Cover Images)

King Charles’ new portrait

The celebration of art comes after a new portrait of the King was unveiled this week.

Artist Jonathan Yeo has detailed how it feels to paint such a special piece. He said: “It was a privilege and pleasure to have been commissioned by The Drapers’ Company to paint this portrait of His Majesty The King, the first to be unveiled since his Coronation.

“When I started this project, His Majesty The King was still His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales, and much like the butterfly I’ve painted hovering over his shoulder, this portrait has evolved as the subject’s role in our public life has transformed.”

He went on to say: “I do my best to capture the life experiences and humanity etched into any individual sitter’s face, and I hope that is what I have achieved in this portrait. To try and capture that for His Majesty The King, who occupies such a unique role, was both a tremendous professional challenge, and one which I thoroughly enjoyed and am immensely grateful for.”

