King Charles has paid a touching tribute after news of the late Queen’s close friend Lady Airlie’s death.

Virginia Ogilvy, Countess of Airlie, was a close friend of the late Queen Elizabeth II and her former lady-in-waiting.

Lady Airlie was a Lady of the Bedchamber from 1973 until the Queen‘s death in 2022. She was the first American to have served as a lady-in-waiting to the late monarch.

The King has paid tribute to Lady Airlie (Credit: Cover Images)

King Charles news

A statement from Buckingham Palace read: “His Majesty was deeply saddened to hear the news, having known Lady Airlie for so much of his life and having so greatly appreciated her immense devotion and dedicated service to Her late Majesty over so many years.”

Lady Airlie was 91 years old.

His Majesty was deeply saddened to hear the news.

It comes a year after Lady Airlie lost her husband David Ogilvy, 13th Earl of Airlie.

David served as Lord Chamberlain of the Household – the most senior officer of the royal household – from 1984 until 1997.

Lady Airlie was the late Queen’s lady-in-waiting (Credit: SplashNews.com)

In other royal news, King Charles has reportedly fired Prince Andrew‘s security team meaning he could be forced out of Royal Lodge.

For months, there’s been speculation that Andrew has refused to move out of his £30m home.

A source has told The Sun on Sunday: “Everyone is speculating this means the Duke will have to leave the Royal Lodge because what other reason could there be to take his security away?

“They are all working the final weeks of their contract till the end of October. It’s not thought anyone is being lined up to replace them.”

Prince Andrew reportedly wants to remain at Royal Lodge (Credit: Cover Images)

They added: “It isn’t a secret that the King wants him out.”

ED! has contacted Buckingham Palace for comment.

Prince Andrew news

Andrew, 64, lives at Royal Lodge with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson. The Duchess of York, 64, previously addressed the reports that the King wanted Andrew out of the royal property.

She said on Good Morning Britain in June: “I’m a guest for a start. I am a very lucky guest and a very comfortable guest, thank you very much. But I tend not to get involved in brothers’ discussions. And I think that’s the best, most safe place to be.

‘I’m a very lucky guest, but I tend not to get involved in brothers discussions.’@SarahTheDuchess is asked about the reports that she and Prince Andrew could be asked to leave Royal Lodge. pic.twitter.com/en9mfTDOx9 — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) June 5, 2024

“Let the brothers discuss it between themselves and I keep it like that.”

Previous reports claimed that Andrew felt “adamant” on staying at Royal Lodge. A source claimed last year: “He spent millions from his own fortune doing up the place that he is not going to leave his home.”

Read more: Princess Kate ‘made it very clear’ to King Charles she won’t ‘be rushed into doing things she doesn’t want to do’

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.