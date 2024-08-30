King Charles shares his ‘profound sadness’ over ‘shock’ death: ‘I had only very recently spoken to him’

King Charles has expressed his “profound sadness” at the news New Zealand’s Māori king, Kiingi Tuheitia, has passed away at the age of 69.

Kiingi Tuheitia, who had just celebrated 18 years of his reign, died surrounded by his beloved family – his wife and three children.

The King released a statement on social media last night (August 29).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily)

King Charles news: Monarch sends condolences

Accompanying the Instagram post, the caption read. “A message of condolence from The King to the people of Aotearoa New Zealand, following the death of Kiingi Tuheitia. Please follow the link in our bio for His Majesty’s message in full.”

Reminiscing about their friendship, King Charles shared a heartfelt tribute.

“My wife and I were profoundly saddened to learn of the death of Kiingi Tuheitia. I had the greatest pleasure of knowing Kiingi Tuheitia for decades,” the King began.

He also praised the late king’s commitment to the future of Māori and Aotearoa New Zealand.

Reflecting on their shared moments, King Charles added: “I remember with immense fondness meeting Kiingi Tuheitia many times, including when Her Majesty and I were hosted so warmly and graciously at the Tuurangawaewae Marae in 2015, and then again during our meeting at Buckingham Palace last year.

“His death is a particular shock, considering that I had only very recently spoken to Kiingi on the telephone at the beginning of August.

“My wife and I extend our deepest condolences to Kiingi Tuheitia’s whaanau and friends and to all those who will mourn his loss. Our special thoughts and prayers are with you during this most difficult and heartbreaking of times,” he concluded.

The Buckingham Palace tribute also included a line in Maori. “Kua hinga te tōtara i Te Waonui a Tāne. (A mighty Totara tree has fallen.)”

Funeral plans

Kiingi Tuheitia will be honoured following Maori customs. He lies in state at Turangawaewae Marae and will be laid to rest on Taupiri Mountain.

The passing of Kiingi Tuheitia marks not just the end of a reign but the loss of a cultural ambassador who loved and uplifted the Maori identity.

King Charles spoke to the late king earlier this month, he said (Credit: Cover Images)

