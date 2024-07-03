In the latest King Charles news, fans have rallied around the royal after an angry mob showed up at an engagement.

On Wednesday (July 3) Charles and Queen Camilla attended the Order of the Thistle Service at St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh.

However, while there, the royal couple were met with shouts and screams from an anti-monarchy mob.

The pair attended Order of the Thistle Service (Credit: SplashNews.com)

King Charles news: Royal attends engagement

At the the Order of the Thistle Service, Charles, Camilla and Prince Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh, became members of the Order of the Thistle. This is the greatest order of chivalry in Scotland.

Following the service, Camilla and Edward were then appointed as Royal Knights of the Order, as Express reports.

However, while there an anti-monarchy mob, from Republic, showed up. But it appeared they got more than they had bargained for.

A Force For Good on the Royal Mile to welcome King Charles. pic.twitter.com/rKMAV8J7wh — A Force For Good (@UKaForceForGood) July 3, 2024

Anti-monarchy mob shows up at King Charles event

Holding up placards on one side of High Street, the group chanted: “Not my King!” held in by metal barriers.

However, royal fans were quick to respond as they stood on the opposite side of the street from Force for Good.

Showing their support, they were filmed waving Union flags as they fired back at the anti-monarchy.

The King shared his cancer news this year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

King Charles cancer news

Elsewhere, the royal family were rocked with two cancer diagnoses earlier this year, with the King sharing his ill health in February and the Princess of Wales announcing to the public she too had an undisclosed form of cancer, in March.

Buckingham Palace confirmed in February that Charles had been diagnosed with “a form of cancer”. It came after he was taken into hospital and treated for an enlarged prostate. The palace said doctors found the “separate issue of concern”.

Since then, it appears that the members of the royal family have united together to support each other – especially the monarch and his daughter-in-law, who are experience very similar battles.

Zara Tindall urged to ‘step up’ for mum Princess Anne

Meanwhile, in other royal news, Princess Anne was in hospital after reportedly being injured by a horse mob.

The Princess Royal suffered minor injuries and a concussion, Buckingham Palace has said.

The recent setback has meant the 73-year-old has been forced to miss royal engagements.

Also, according to a commentator on GB News, the Princess Royal’s daughter, Zara Tindall, should step up in her mother’s place.

Zara and Mike ‘full of energy’

“There’s definitely room for Zara and Mike [Tindall]. They’re full of energy and give complete energy to the royal family which is needed,” the correspondent claimed.

In a poll conducted by the broadcaster, 90% of those voting were in agreement.

However, some royal fans were not. “Absolutely not. Anne made that decision for her and thus set her on a non-royal trajectory,” one fan tweeted.

