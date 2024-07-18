King Charles has sparked complaints among royal fans following his appearance at the State Opening of Parliament this week.

On Wednesday (July 17), the King, 75, and Queen Camilla, 77, attended the State Opening of Parliament. In his speech, the King set out the new Labour government’s agenda in the House of Lords.

However, there was one moment where King Charles appeared to get frustrated with his attire.

The King came under for his behaviour towards the page boys (Credit: BBC)

King Charles at State Opening of Parliament

The monarch was wearing the Imperial State Crown and ermine and a velvet Robe of State.

However, as he sat on the throne, two young page boys were seen attempting to adjust his robe. The King was then seen waving his hand around to try and adjust the robe.

One of the page boys then pulled the robe over the throne’s arm and away from His Majesty’s hand.

According to a lip reader, the King made a remark the page boy over the robe. Nicola Hickling told the Mirror that the King allegedly said “move that bow off my hand”. However, fans think differently.

The moment has sparked much discussion on X, as many criticised the monarch’s “entitled” behaviour.

The King attended the State Opening of Parliament on Wednesday (Credit: Cover Images)

One person said: “Why couldn’t he move it himself?”

Another wrote: “Entitlement. Why are we persisting with the monarchy?”

Someone else added: “It takes a second to just move the cloak to the side.. he’s perfectly capable of doing that.”

Entitlement. Why are we persisting with the monarchy?

However, others defended the King and insisted he said “thank you” to the young boy. One commented: “What exactly is the issue? He even said thank you.”

Another wrote: “If you listen closely he whispers, ‘could you’ as he ruffles the robe towards the arm of the throne. And also whispers ‘thank you’ once the robe is over the arm of the throne.

Charles and Camilla arrived to the event in a carriage on Wednesday (Credit: Cover Images)

“Quit trying to trash talk people you don’t like, and make up lies to make them look bad.”

Someone else insisted: “He quite audibly thanks the page boy.”

Another person said: “He was trying to by flicking it back. You can hear him then thanking the pageboy. You all just love to hate.”

King and Queen’s royal engagement cut short

Earlier this week, a royal engagement that King Charles and Camilla were embarking on was cut short due a security scare.

ITV news Royal Editor Chris Ship shared an update to X, formerly known as Twitter, stating: “A security alert in Jersey forced the King and Queen momentarily cut short one of their engagements in this square in the heating St Helier.

“There was – we are told – a small issue of concern which turned out to be a false alarm. Now all back on track.”

