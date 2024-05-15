‘Hideous’ King Charles portrait sparks backlash in latest blow for royals: ‘Is this a joke?’

A new official King Charles portrait has sparked a very mixed reaction online as the monarch unveiled it this week.

The red painting shows the King, 75, in his uniform of the Welsh Guards. Jonathan Yeo is the artist behind the portrait. It’s the first official portrait since the King’s coronation last May.

The painting – which will hang in Draper’s Hall in London – shows Charles with a sword in hand and a butterfly hovering over his shoulder.

The King unveiled the new portrait at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday (Credit: ITV News)

King Charles portrait

Jonathan has said: “It was a privilege and pleasure to have been commissioned by The Drapers’ Company to paint this portrait of His Majesty The King, the first to be unveiled since his Coronation.

“When I started this project, His Majesty The King was still His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales, and much like the butterfly I’ve painted hovering over his shoulder, this portrait has evolved as the subject’s role in our public life has transformed.”

He added: “I do my best to capture the life experiences and humanity etched into any individual sitter’s face, and I hope that is what I have achieved in this portrait. To try and capture that for His Majesty The King, who occupies such a unique role, was both a tremendous professional challenge, and one which I thoroughly enjoyed and am immensely grateful for.”

A new official portrait of the King has been revealed (Credit: Cover Images)

On Tuesday (May 14), the King unveiled the portrait at Buckingham Palace. During the unveiling, Jonathan said he would “love to take full credit” for the butterfly addition, but it was “actually the subject’s idea”.

However, the portrait has received a mixed reaction from royal fans. Some don’t seem keen on the painting. One person said on X: “It’s hideous.”

I genuinely thought this was a parody account at first, who thought this colour choice was a good idea.

Another wrote: “Is this a joke? That painting is wack. My 9 y/o could do better.”

Someone else added: “Is it just me or is this painting creepy?”

Meanwhile, a fourth tweeted: “I genuinely thought this was a parody account at first, who thought this colour choice was a good idea?”

Queen Camilla seemed pleased with the King’s portrait (Credit: Cover Images)

However, others have gushed over the painting. One said: “I absolutely love it! It’s so good to see a fresh take on portraiture that actually works.”

Another commented: “Absolutely love this portrait! Outstanding.”

Someone else wrote: “Art is subjective and that’s why I love it! This is one fine art piece. Unique. Red symbolizes passion. It’s powerful!”

Queen Camilla, 76, also seems a fan of the portrait, reportedly telling Jonathan at the unveiling: “Yes, you’ve got him.”

She also said she “hopes it is going to be seen by lots of people”.

Jonathan has also previously painted Camilla in 2014 and the late Prince Philip in 2008.

Read more: Prince Harry left ‘in tears’ after ‘kick in the teeth’ from King Charles

What do you think of the portrait? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.