Queen Camilla and King Charles ‘forced to cut royal engagement short’ amid ‘issue of concern’

King Charles and Queen Camilla were reportedly “ushered” back to their hotel this afternoon, cutting a public engagement short due to safety concerns.

The monarch and his wife were visiting an outdoor Expo event in Jersey this afternoon, July 15.

As the couple viewed local agriculture and produce, from cows to honey, their outing appeared to turn awry.

Their public engagement was quickly cut short as the King and Queen were escorted to safety due to the “issue of concern”.

King Charles and Queen Camilla have reportedly been ushered to safety due to an “issue” during their royal appearance (Credit: SplashNews.com)

King Charles and Queen Camilla today

Fortunately, the “issue” was quickly investigated. Consequently, it was confirmed to be a false alarm. Just minutes later, the King and Queen returned to the tour. They then attended the presentation of the King’s Colour outside Pomme d’Or Hotel on Libération Square in St Helier.

Queen Camilla was spotted eating an ice cream before a a member of the royal contingent whispered something to her. Moments later, both Camilla and Charles were escorted into the nearby Pomme d’Or Hotel.

It has since been reported that every precaution was taken to ensure the King and Queen’s safety and their programme was resumed shortly afterwards.

ITV news Royal Editor Chris Ship shared an update to X, formerly known as Twitter, stating: “A security alert in Jersey forced the King and Queen momentarily cut short one of their engagements in this square in the heating St Helier.

“There was – we are told – a small issue of concern which turned out to be a false alarm. Now all back on track.”

The news comes just days after the former US president, Donald Trump, survived an assassination attempt on July 13.

King Charles writes to Donald Trump

The BBC reported that the King has written privately to Donald Trump.

UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer also issued a statement. He said: “I am appalled by the shocking scenes at President Trump’s rally and we send him and his family our best wishes.

“Political violence in any form has no place in our societies and my thoughts are with all the victims of this attack.”

A security issue today caused the King and Queen to cut an engagement short (Credit: Zak Hussein / SplashNews.com)

Royal news

Elsewhere, the royal family has been out in full force over the weekend. Prince William and Prince George attended the nail-biting Euros 2024 final on Sunday. They watched England battle it out against Spain for the trophy. Although England didn’t bring home the Euro title, King Charles and Prince William have since acknowledged the team’s efforts.

King Charles said: “Mr. Gareth Southgate O.B.E. Although victory may have eluded you this evening, nevertheless my wife and I join all my family in urging you and your support team to hold your heads high.

“All those who have participated in sporting activities at any level will know how utterly despairing such a result can feel when the prize was so near. And will join me in sending heartfelt sympathy, even as we congratulate Spain.”

Meanwhile, Kate and Princess Charlotte attended the Wimbledon men’s singles final on July 14. Kate stunned in a purple number and even garnered a standing ovation from fellow tennis fans.

