King Charles reportedly made an emotional admission to his wife Camilla during Trooping the Colour on Saturday, a lip reader has claimed.

The monarch’s official birthday celebrations took place in London on Saturday (June 15). Many royal family members were in attendance, including the Princess of Wales. It was Kate’s first public appearance this year amid her cancer diagnosis.

Charles is receiving treatment for cancer himself following his diagnosis earlier this year. During the Trooping the Colour procession, the King was seen travelling in a carriage with Queen Camilla.

It was during the carriage procession that Charles reportedly admitted feeling tearful.

The monarch travelled in the Ascot Landau carriage with Camilla in the ceremony yesterday (June 15).

King Charles, 75, smiled and waved at the crowds gathered along The Mall. Princess Kate and her three children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – travelled in another carriage behind them.

Prince William rode on horseback in the procession.

But during the ride, according to a lip reader, the King reportedly admitted feeling emotional to his wife. Nicola Hickling told the Mirror that Charles said: “Oh dear, I don’t know why I’m feeling rather tearful.”

It comes after royal fans expressed concern for King Charles during the ceremony.

Following the procession, the Trooping the Colour ceremony took place and Charles was seen standing and saluting to troops marching past him.

He wore the tunic of the Guard of Honour Order, the Irish Guards.

As royal fans watch the ceremony, some expressed concern. One wrote online: “King Charles is looking frail.”

Another said: “King Charles looks tired, but committed to his duty.”

Elsewhere, royal fans were over the moon to finally see Kate out in public following her cancer diagnosis. She was last seen on Christmas Day.

On Friday evening, the Princess of Wales released a statement to confirm her attendance at the birthday parade. She said: “I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days. My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months.”

Kate added: “I’m looking forward to attending The King’s Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet.”

According to royal expert Jennie Bond, events like Trooping the Colour are “still a big deal, and perhaps a bit of an ordeal, for her little family”.

She added: “The children need their mum alongside to encourage, guide and support them as thousands of people gawp at them, and millions more watch on TV.”

