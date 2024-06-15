King Charles’ ‘frail’ appearance sparks concern from royal fans at Trooping the Colour

Today (Saturday, June 15) saw King Charles make an appearance at Trooping the Colour to celebrate his official birthday.

However, his appearance at the ceremony sparked concern from some royal fans at home…

The King was in attendance (Credit: SplashNews.com)

King Charles in attendance at Trooping the Colour

Today saw the King’s official birthday celebrations take place with Trooping the Colour.

The King, 75, led the celebrations alongside his wife, the Queen, Camilla.

Charles waved to the crowds and saluted as he was driven in a horse-drawn carriage towards Whitehall.

As the troops marched past him later on, the King could be seen standing and saluting them.

He was wearing the tunic of the Guard of Honour Order made of bearskin with a blue garter sash, in honor of the regiment’s color being trooped.

The King’s outfit also featured the cypher of his mother, the late Queen, as well as decorations and knight garters.

The 75-year-old also wore a selection of medals. These included the Queen’s coronation medal from 1953, as well as her jubilee medals.

The King’s appearance came under scrutiny (Credit: BBC)

Fans concerned for the King

The King is currently undergoing treatment for cancer, which has led to him appearing publically far less than usual.

His appearance at the ceremony today sparked concern from some fans who claimed he looked “frail”.

“King Charles is looking frail,” one royal fan tweeted today.

“He looks frail,” another said.

“They [King and Queen] look great together, yet King Charles looks a bit tired, he should be taking it easy for a while after this event I hope,” a third wrote.

“King Charles looks tired, but committed to his duty,” another tweeted.

Kate is back (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kate Middleton returns – and fans are thrilled

Meanwhile, today’s Trooping the Colour saw Kate, Princess of Wales, make a return to public-facing duties.

The Princess, 42, is currently undergoing treatment for cancer after announcing her diagnosis back in March.

This was her first official appearance in public in 2024 – and fans were thrilled!

“Nice to see Princess Kate looking well at Trooping the Colour,” one royal fan tweeted this morning.

“So lovely to see our princess of Wales out and about again. She looked absolutely beautiful as always, let’s hope she’s back to full health soon,” another gushed.

“What a joy to see HRH!” another said.

Read more: Trooping the Colour 2024: Royal fans distracted by Prince Louis as Princess Kate returns to spotlight

Coverage of Trooping the Colour is available on BBC iPlayer.

So what do you think of this story? Then tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.