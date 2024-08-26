Lady Louise Windsor reportedly wants a role within the military after ‘falling in love’ with army cadets.

The daughter of Prince Edward and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, is currently studying at St Andrews’ University. According to reports, she’s a member of the university’s Officers’ Training Corps.

Now, reports claim the royal, 20, wants to become the first female royal since the late Queen to serve in the military.

Lady Louise reportedly wants to serve in the military (Credit: Cover Images)

Lady Louise Windsor news

A source has told The Sun: “She talks about being very keen on a career in the military, serving the King and country. She is all about the Army Cadets and has fallen in love with it.”

The publication claims that Lady Louise’s LinkedIn page says: “I am interested in pursuing a career in the military, diplomacy, or law.”

ED! has contacted Buckingham Palace for comment.

Many royals have had roles within the military including the late Queen Elizabeth II, King Charles, Prince William, Prince Harry and Prince Andrew.

Lady Louise’s dad Prince Edward trained with the Royal Marines in 1987. However, he left after just four months.

Lady Louise is the daughter of Prince Edward and Sophie (Credit: Cover Images)

James, Earl of Wessex

Lady Louise and brother James, Earl of Wessex, are Edward and Sophie’s two children.

Last week, James received is GCSE results. Many royal commentators have shared their thoughts on his future plans, with one suggesting both he and Louise will forge paths away from the monarchy.

Jennie Bond told OK! Magazine in March this year: “I think we can expect James to follow his ambitions and not necessarily take the traditional royal route of military service.

“It’s highly unlikely that James will ever use his HRH and he will not inherit the Dukedom of Edinburgh. That all guarantees him a sense of freedom that royalty ‘with all the bells on’ makes very difficult.”

Louise is currently studying at university (Credit: Cover Images)

Royal family news

Others have suggested that Louise and James could play a part in King Charles’ ‘slimmed down’ monarchy. Royal commentator Richard Eden wrote in the Daily Mail in April: “In my opinion, another great service [Edward and Sophie] could do for the country would be to encourage their children, Lady Louise and James, the Earl of Wessex, to become working royals when the time is right.”

Lady Louise started studying English at the University of St Andrews in September 2022.

It’s the same university where her cousin Prince William met his now wife Kate, Princess of Wales. Before starting university, reports claimed that Lady Louise had a summer job at a garden centre.

