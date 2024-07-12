Meghan Markle baffles royal fans as she wears her ‘wedding dress’ to awards do with Prince Harry

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s latest outing raised eyebrows last night (July 11).

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were at the 2024 ESPY Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Meghan looked elegant in a slinky white halterneck dress with black strappy heels to match Harry‘s black suit and skinny silk tie. The couple were there to see Harry honoured with the prestigious Pat Tillman Award for Service.

Each year, one recipient is honoured for their dedication to bettering the lives of others both in and out of the sports industry. It’s named after NFL legend and US Army Ranger Pat Tillman. And, this year, Harry was given the nod.

However, it wasn’t his award win that got people talking, but Meghan’s dress.

Harry and Meghan attended an awards do last night, with the Duchess wearing a dress not unlike the gown she wore for her wedding reception (Credit: YouTube)

Harry and Meghan latest: ‘Wait, is that her wedding dress?’

Cast your minds back to May 19, 2018, when Prince Harry married Meghan Markle.

For the ceremony, Meghan wore a gorgeous dress by British fashion designer Clare Waight Keller, artistic director of the fashion house Givenchy. The dress was made of silk with three-quarter-length sleeves, an open boat neckline and a train with built-in triple silk organza underskirt.

For the evening reception, Meghan changed into a custom Stella McCartney dress. It had a sexier silhouette and a high halter neckline. And, the dress she wore last night was strikingly similar – so much so that it became a huge talking point on social media.

“Wait, is that her wedding reception dress?” asked one fan. “Love that dress. It deserves to be seen again and again!” said another. A third then added: “And? If it is why not take the chance to wear it again? If I had a dress as beautiful as that I’d want to wear it again.”

“Thought it looked familiar,” said another. “I was wondering if this was the reception dress,” another Meghan fan pondered.

Meghan’s second wedding dress was very similar to the one she wore last night (Credit: Shutterstock)

Meghan dazzles in Oscar de la Renta

However, fashion experts were on hand to set the record straight.

“I thought so at first then realised the neckline is different. Gorgeous,” said one. “Gorgeous! Her reception dress had a halter collar. This one is a cowl neck,” said another.

“No it not her wedding reception dress. Because the collar dip in waves. Her reception dress was halter but it was different on the top part,” another added.

The two white dresses look almost identical. Both feature a high-neck halter top and a long flowing skirt. The only difference is the neckline.

The dress Meghan wore for her evening reception was more fitted. However, the Oscar de la Renta gown she wore last night had draped fabric around the neck.

Meghan clearly loves the neckline (Credit: Splash News)

The Duchess of Sussex clearly has a type, though. She’s been spotted out wearing the neckline on more than three occasions now!

Read more: Prince Harry under fire as new ITV interview announced

So what do you think? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.