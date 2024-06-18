Meghan Markle puts her foot down over Archie and Lilibet’s trip to the UK as ‘frustrated’ Harry ‘so sad’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are said to be at opposing ends of the scale about a trip to Blighty with kids Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Following his cancer diagnosis, Harry’s father, King Charles, is said to be filled with “great sadness” over his long-distance relationship with his grandchildren. And, as he continues treatment, it’s claimed the estrangement feels “all the more poignant”.

Harry, too, is said to be feeling the distance. He is also said to be mindful that his father won’t be around forever. As a result, it’s claimed that he wants his kids to forge a real bond with their grandfather, and his side of the family.

However, one fly in the ointment is said to be the Duchess of Sussex. She doesn’t want to come back to the UK. And she doesn’t want Harry to take the kids on a solo trip either, it’s claimed.

Harry and Meghan disagree over a family trip to the UK (Credit: Splash News)

Meghan and Harry news: UK trip for Archie and Lilibet ‘ruled out’

Speaking to Heat, one insider claimed Meghan has no intention of coming back anytime soon. And it’s said she’s just as uncomfortable with the idea of Harry bringing the kids for a holiday in the UK without her.

“Harry is desperate to bring his kids for a holiday to the UK and allow them that precious bonding time with their grandfather. He never imagined that they’d spend such a large chunk of their early years so cut off and isolated from their own flesh and blood. Especially the King, who he knows would get so much joy from spending more time with them in person.

“It saddens him so much that it’s come to this. And what makes it even harder to deal with is the fact that there’s no solution in sight. Everyone knows that Meghan has absolutely no desire or willingness to travel to England any time soon, alone or with the children. And the word is that she’s telling Harry she’s very reluctant to let them travel with him on one of his visits,” the source speculated.

Prince Harry is keen for his children to have a relationship with his family (Credit: Splash News)

Kids are ‘missing out’

Archie was born in the UK. However, he was just a baby when the Sussexes left the country. Lilibet, meanwhile, was born Stateside. She has only met her grandfather once in person, as a baby. This was when the family travelled to the UK together to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee.

Since then, Charles has enjoyed catch-ups over the phone and FaceTime. But insiders claim he yearns to be “more present in their lives”.

“From her perspective, if the royals don’t have the basic decency to treat them with respect, then how on earth do they expect the privilege of seeing her and Harry’s children? If and when they’re able to put their past difficulties in the rear-view mirror and collectively move on, then the situation may change. But until then, she’s adamant they’re staying in California. End of story,” the source continued.

For his part, Harry is said to be “enormously frustrated”. The source went on to claim he’s “desperate to figure out some type of compromise” so Charles can see his grandchildren “before too long”.

It’s claimed the situation makes him feel “so sad”. Especially given the relationship he enjoyed with his grandparents.

However, despite feeling his kids are “missing out”, Harry is said to be respecting Meghan’s wishes. The source added, though, that it is “all being done with an extremely heavy heart”.

ED! has contacted reps for Harry and Meghan for comment.

