Royal family warned to ‘keep everything quiet’ as they head to Balmoral amid Meghan Markle ‘threats’: ‘It’s a personal attack designed to hurt’

In the latest Harry and Meghan news, Buckingham Palace has allegedly reminded younger members of the royal family to keep their annual summer visit to Balmoral hush hush.

This could be likely because Meghan and Harry are not invited, apparently.

The royal family are reportedly assembling at Balmoral – where King Charles and Queen Camilla host an annual summer holiday.

Although King Charles is said to have added more relatives to the guest list – Meghan and Harry didn’t make the cut…

Meghan and Harry ‘snubbed’ from Balmoral gathering

According to reports, Camilla’s children and grandchildren are set to join the royal family at Balmoral this year. They will stay in the main castle – where guests are usually entertained.

The relatives from Camilla’s side of the family joining the break reportedly include her son Tom Parker Bowles, and his children Lola and Freddy.

Camilla’s daughter Laura Lopes and her three children Eliza and twins Louis and Gus are also expected to join the King and Queen in the Highlands.

On Charles’ side, Prince William and Princess Kate are expected to attend alongside their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The King’s brother and sister-in-law the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and their children are also expected to be in attendance.

However, Meghan and Harry are reportedly not on the list. Meanwhile, a source has claimed that guests have been requested to keep the family gathering quiet.

“There has been a gentle reminder that social media posts and photos from family events are to be avoided,” a palace source allegedly told the Daily Express.

“It’s a private family holiday. And due to extended members of the family joining this year, they are trying to keep everything as private as possible.”

Meghan and Harry latest

Another source claimed that Meghan and Harry view the snub as a “personal attack designed to hurt”.

An insider told Closer: “It’s not just about pride of hurt feelings. There are very ugly repercussions for them when this constant narrative that they’re family outcasts keeps getting fed. It impacts their brand as well as their morale. And it had the potential to put them more at risk.”

Elsewhere, Meghan has made headlines as she allegedly prepares to unleash her very own tell-all memoir.

A source alleged to Closer that Meghan has more of her story to share. They claimed: “The talk among their friends is that it’s time to take the gloves off. And do away with the diplomacy. There’s so much demand for Meghan to speak out. Whether that’s in the form of another sit-down interview or even her own memoir. She has the potential to make an absolute fortune. And clear up a lot of questions.”

ED! has contacted Buckingham Palace for comment.

