In the latest news on Meghan and Harry, the Duke and Duchess have embarked on a short tour of Nigeria. However, Meghan is already missing their young children, Archie and Lilibet.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are currently in Africa, without their two children. Just yesterday (May 12), Meghan opened up about her children with Prince Harry in a panel discussion.

It was here that she paid tribute to motherhood and made a heartfelt admission about her littles ones.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are visiting Nigeria (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meghan and Harry latest

Addressing the audience at the Lagos state reception, she said: “Today is Mother’s Day (in America). So it feels appropriate that although of course we are missing our children, I’m missing my babies, it feels very appropriate to be in the motherland and amongst family.”

At the event, Meghan had been honoured with a naming ceremony and given handwoven Nigeria fabric. It comes after she discovered, last year, that she was 43% Nigerian in a DNA test.

Meghan Markle discovered her Nigerian heritage last year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

She thanked those at the event stating: ‘Thank you so much for the kindness and for these beautiful names, I’m very grateful. I can’t wait to come back.”

Harry also gushed: “I’ll skip the protocol because at this point we’re all family.”

He went on to say: “Thank you for welcoming my wife and myself to Nigeria. It’s our first visit. It certainly won’t be our last. Thank you for the naming ceremony.

“I don’t know how I got dragged into that as well, but to be able to witness it as well next to my wife, it means a huge amount to both of us but especially her, so thank you for that.”

Meghan Markle discusses parenthood

Meghan has also co-hosted an event on the trip, called Women in Leadership, alongside Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, who is the Director General of The World Trade Organisation.

She took the time to acknowledge her children and the navigating parenthood here too. As reported in Hello!, Meghan said: “I love being a mum.”

She also addressed previously being told that she would never find balance as a mother, by Bonnie Hammer, who runs NBCUniversal.

She apparently said to Meghan ten years ago: “You’ll never find the balance,” between being a mum and having a job.

Meghan mused: “What I think that to mean now is that that balance will always change for you. That balance, what seems balanced 10 years ago is going to shift.

“And so being a mum has always been a dream of mine.”

The Duchess of Sussex did not visit the UK with Prince Harry (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The Duke and Duchess jetting off to Nigeria comes after the Meghan reportedly dropped in for a surprise visit to the UK last week.

The couple met at Heathrow Airport before flying over to Nigeria. Harry had been on UK soil to celebrate the tenth anniversary of the Invictus Games – which he founded in 2014.

However, he was snubbed from a visit with King Charles, who failed to shuffle Prince Harry into his already full diary during the brief visit.

