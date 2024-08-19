During a speech in Colombia, Meghan Markle took the opportunity to spotlight the achievements of her daughter, Lilibet.

This came during an ‘Afro women and power’ talk – where Meghan discussed the importance of female empowerment and representation.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been in Colombia (Credit: Cover Images)

Meghan Markle talks about daughter Lilibet

In a touching moment, Meghan shared with the audience: “At three she has found her voice and we are so proud of that.”

This milestone for Lilibet was not only indicative of her growing independence but also reflective of Meghan’s values as she related it to larger issues about female agency and expression.

Referencing her own inspiration, Meghan continued: “For me, I find inspiration in so many of the strong women around me. My mother being one of them.

“Life is full of surprises and can be quite complex. So much of how I approach things is about less of the fight and how do we wash things over with love and kindness and generosity.”

The Duchess of Sussex also encouraged women that if they “see something wrong,” they should “go and fix it”. She added: “As women, we are multi-taskers and fixers. We all know how much representation matters.”

Meghan believes in creating a world where daughters like hers will grow up with the confidence to speak out. “We are encouraging Lilibet to not ‘sit in silence’… that is how we create the conditions in which there is a ripple effect of young girls and young women knowing that if someone else is encouraging them to use their voice and be heard, that’s what they are going to do,” she added.

Meghan mentioned Lilibet in a speech (Credit: SplashNews)

Meghan Markle in Colombia

The royal went on to express her appreciation for the Colombian culture and hospitality.

“I would like to begin in Spanish because we are in your country, my husband and I, and I can feel this embrace from Colombia,” she announced at the beginning of her speech.

Despite her rusty Spanish, her effort was reportedly met with a ‘huge cheer’.

Meghan also recalled her childhood activism and how it shaped her perspective. She said: “I was 11-years-old, and you may know this story, I had seen a commercial that I felt was sexist, and I wrote a letter, several letters, about it, and the commercial was changed when you’re 11-years-old, and you realise very quickly that your small voice can have a very large impact.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry spent four days in Colombia (Credit: SplashNews)

Harry and Meghan latest

After the famous couple arrived in Colombia last week, a body language expert commented on their demeanour.

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Slingo, Darren Stanton described the couple as being “in sync with one another”. Commenting on Meghan’s choice to wear navy, he claimed that this indicated she “wanted to assert dominance and control”.

However, royal expert Jennie Bond disagreed with Darren’s claim that the couple were “in sync”.

In an exclusive interview with OK!, Jennie called Meghan “controlling”.

“It’s hard not to draw the conclusion that Harry and Meghan are hard taskmasters. And I suspect they, or at least Meghan, find it difficult to cede control, delegate responsibility and allow their staff to get on with things. It certainly doesn’t help to dispel the impression that they are not an easy couple to work for,” Jennie said.

