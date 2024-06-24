Meghan Markle’s father Thomas makes public olive branch to King Charles amid cancer: ‘Neither of us deserve the treatment we’ve received’

Meghan Markle’s father has sent a public olive branch to King Charles, as the pair both struggle with their health.

Thomas Markle has publicly reached out to the monarch and spoken out about the Duke and Duchess’ treatment of them.

Thomas has shared that he is in ill health, in wake of several health issues, whilst the King is currently battling cancer. Thus, encouraging the former director and lighting designer to attempt to touch base with the head of the royal family.

The 79-year-old, who hasn’t spoken to Meghan in six years, has stated that he “would love to speak to” King Charles.

Thomas Markle has reached out to King Charles (Credit: YouTube)

Thomas Markle sends public olive branch to King Charles

Meghan’s father is just weeks away from turning 80 and as he approaches this milestone, he has admitted he has many “unanswered questions” when it comes to his daughter. He even claims that King Charles does also.

He told the Mail: “I would love to speak to him because I am sure he has as many unanswered questions as I do. Neither of us deserves the treatment we’ve received. He is going through cancer treatment and I’m not in the best of health.”

Thomas’ olive branch comes as he defends his previous actions that triggered the demise of his relationship with Meghan. He also states the “one person” he wishes to hear from on his birthday, Meghan, will not be in touch.

Meghan Markle has reportedly not seen her father in six years (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Thomas Markle interview

He said of his daughter: “The one thing I never imagined was Meghan turning against me at this point in my life. I thought she would always be there for me. Meghan was mad at me because I posed for some paparazzi pictures before the wedding. I was totally alone and being hounded.”

Thomas went on to say: “A photographer went to my daughter Samantha and convinced her that the pictures would improve my image. It was a mistake and I have apologised for it repeatedly. When you look at what Harry and Meghan have done since, like accusing the Royal Family of racism, it’s far worse than anything I’ve done.”

Thomas Markle and King Charles’ ill health

In 2022, Thomas said he was “lucky to be alive” after suffering a stroke. He told the Mail on Sunday at the time: “I feel hugely grateful and know how lucky I am to be alive. I want to thank everyone, especially the wonderful doctors and nurses who saved my life. They are angels.”

Despite reports that the father and daughter haven’t spoken in six years, a source told the Mirror: “Despite their estrangement, Meghan is concerned. She wants to know if there is any way to contact her father privately, without other family knowing about it or having to get involved.”

It was announced in February that King Charles would be undergoing treatment for cancer. The palace said: “Diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.

“His Majesty has commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties.”

The statement continued: “Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.”

King Charles is currently battling cancer (Credit: Zak Hussein / SplashNews.com)

Prince Archie ‘eager to reunite’ with King Charles

Meanwhile, recent reports have claimed that the Duke and Duchess’ son, Archie, is desperate to come to the UK – making the distance between the King, Harry and Meghan, even more apparent. It comes as no surprise though, as Meghan and Harry’s children haven’t even met their other grandfather, Thomas.

Royal author Tom Quinn told The Mirror: “Archie loves the idea that his grandad lives in a castle. Meghan was worried that a magnificent shepherd’s hut or similar extravagant present will only increase Archie’s growing interest in his royal connections. She doesn’t want Britain to become a longed-for fantasy for her son. So, she had been pushing Harry to insist that his father gets Archie a simple present.”

Continuing, he said: “King Charles hasn’t seen his grandson Archie since 2022. Archie really misses him. Many of Archie’s books are about kings, princesses and castles. He knows enough to know that his grandfather lives in a castle. He is apparently desperate to come to the UK with his father, but Meghan and Harry don’t want to encourage this.”

