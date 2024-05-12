Meghan Markle gives insight into children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet as she says ‘I love being a mum’

Meghan Markle has opened up about her children with Prince Harry. She revealed during a panel discussion while touring Nigeria what her two little ones are really like.

The Duchess of Sussex shares Archie, five, and Lilibet, two, with husband Harry. The children are not with them during their visit to the African country.

Meghan Markle on Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet

The duchess was co-hosting an event called Women in Leadership alongside Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, who is the Director General of The World Trade Organisation. Looking glowing in a red summer dress, Meghan spoke about the balance of work and parenthood.

As reported in Hello!, Meghan said: “I love being a mum.”

She also said that 10 years ago, while appearing on hit show Suits she was told by Bonnie Hammer, who runs NBCUniversal that “You’ll never find the balance” between being a mum and having a job.

Meghan continued to explain: “What I think that to mean now is that that balance will always change for you. That balance, what seems balanced 10 years ago is going to shift.

“And so being a mum has always been a dream of mine.”

She then gave a rare insight into what Archie and Lilibet are like: “And I’m so fortunate that we have two beautiful, healthy, very chatty sweet children.”

It comes after Meghan gave another insight into Lili, saying her daughter loved dance and singing classes.

Meanwhile, Meghan also reacted to finding out through a genealogy test that she has Nigerian blood. She said she was “flattered, honoured and inspired.”

Meghan and Harry reunited before travelling to Nigeria together (Credit: AFOLABI SOTUNDE/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

UK return for Meghan

The visit to Nigeria comes after the Duchess of Sussex reportedly dropped in for a surprise visit to the UK earlier this week. She is said to have landed at Heathrow Airport overnight, where she reunited with Prince Harry.

The pair then flew to Nigeria, following on from Harry’s visit to the UK for the anniversary of the Invictus Games.

Harry was snubbed, however, when King Charles failed to see his son during his brief trip to home.

According to OK!, Meghan touched down at Heathrow Airport for a brief rendezvous with her husband ahead of their African adventure.

Sources claimed the Duchess of Sussex was spotted waiting for Harry in the VIP Windsor Suite at the airport. The couple then boarded a British Airways overnight flight to Nigeria.

However, the brief stop in the UK wasn’t without drama. The pilot scheduled to fly the plane fell ill and a stand-in had to be found, delaying their departure.

