Meghan Markle’s potential plans to release tell-all memoir filling King Charles with ‘horror’

In Meghan Markle news, the Duchess of Sussex is reportedly looking to follow in her husband’s footsteps and release a tell-all memoir.

However, the prospect of another book slamming the royals could be too much for the King, who is reportedly filled with “horror” over the idea.

Could Meghan release an autobiography? (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Meghan Markle news: Duchess to release memoir?

There has been talk for some time now over the prospect of Meghan releasing a memoir.

Rumours intensified following the release of Spare, written by Harry, which caused shockwaves with some of its revelations about the royals.

Speaking to The Mirror, royal author Tom Quinn claims Meghan “knows” that a memoir penned by herself would make “millions”.

“For all her efforts to make a success of her new online business, America Riviera Orchard, Meghan knows that a personal memoir of her time in the UK as a working royal would sell millions of copies and make her the sort of money she craves,” he said.

Meghan would make ‘millions’ from her autobiography (Credit: Netflix)

King Charles filled with ‘horror’ over prospect of Meghan’s autobiography

The royal author then continued.

“She is also acutely aware that such a book would only boost traffic to her new online business. All this fills King Charles with horror because Harry is bound to be a major contributor to the book. And we know there is a lot more material. After the publication of Spare, Harry himself said he had enough material for two books. With all this hanging over his head, Charles is not in a forgiving mood.

“If Harry were to say to his father and brother, ‘Look I’ve gone too far. I’ll stay quiet now and there will be no more embarrassing revelations,’ it might be different. But Harry is in no mood to apologise like his wife, he still believes that all the apologies need to come from his family,” he then said.

ED! has contacted Buckingham Palace and Meghan’s reps for comment.

Archie wants to go to the UK (Credit: Netflix)

Meghan Markle news: Archie wants UK trip

Meanwhile, in other Sussex-related news, Prince Archie is reportedly ‘desperate’ for a trip to the UK.

Speaking to The Mirror, royal author Quinn said: “Archie loves the idea that his grandad lives in a castle and Meghan was worried that a magnificent shepherd’s hut or similar extravagant present will only increase Archie’s growing interest in his royal connections. She doesn’t want Britain to become a longed-for fantasy for her son so she had been pushing Harry to insist that his father gets Archie a simple present.”

He then added: “King Charles hasn’t seen his grandson Archie since 2022 and Archie really misses him many of Archie’s books are about kings, princesses and castles and he knows enough to know that his grandfather lives in a castle. He is apparently desperate to come to the UK with his father, but Meghan and Harry don’t want to encourage this.”

Read more: Prince Harry and Meghan warned their reputations could be ‘tarnished’ following ’embarrassing’ charity claim

So, what do you think? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.