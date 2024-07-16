Meghan ‘one step away from confronting King Charles’ over royal move as Prince Harry ‘holding her back’

In Meghan Markle news, the former actress is reportedly fuming over King Charles’ new launch that he has added to his Highgrove brand, which could overshadow Meghan’s own lifestyle brand launch.

King Charles recently introduced new products to his line of high-end, organic products – Highgrove Royal Estate Honey.

Although a launch date is yet to be revealed, Meghan has been marketing her own lifestyle brand, boasting a selection of luxury homeware items including artisan jams.

Unfortunately, Meghan is said to be upset over King Charles’ own launch and a confrontation may be on the horizon.

In Meghan Markle news, the Duchess is apparently being “held back” by Prince Harry over an alleged confrontation with King Charles (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meghan Markle news

According to reports, Meghan’s lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, has been overshadowed by King Charles’ recent luxury product launch.

This has led to an insider to allege that Meghan claims there is “no coincidence” with the similarity of their products – apparently causing Prince Harry to “hold [Meghan] back” from confronting her father-in-law.

The insider told New Idea magazine: “She is trying to establish herself as a lifestyle mogul. But now she’s competing with a royal rival.”

They continued: “She had no idea [about this]. And now, suddenly, as she sees it, there’s a glut of his products on the market. She’s one step away from calling Charles about the clash but Prince Harry is holding her back.”

As reported in OK!, the insider apparently mentioned that Meghan is “convinced” that the King’s recent launch is a “deliberate attempt to curb her success”.

ED! has contacted reps for Meghan for comment.

Meghan Markle released her own lifestyle brand back in March (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Royal news

It comes after reports that Meghan is seeking King Charles’ seal of approval on her products, as claimed by a source in the US edition of OK! Magazine.

They alleged: “Meghan is looking for support wherever she can get it. Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice are at the top of her list. But she is shooting even higher and would love to get King Charles to give his stamp of approval.”

However, former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond dismissed the idea in a discussion with the publication.

She said: “I absolutely refuse to buy into suggestions of a petty rivalry between Meghan’s products and the release of new products from the Highgrove estate. Highgrove has been coming up with new products for years now. The marketing might have become more sophisticated over time. But there has always been publicity about the organic produce from the farm and gardens.

“I really don’t think that Charles or his marketing people would sink so low as to try to deliberately compete with or scupper Meghan and her team. Why would Charles want to make things worse than they already are? So I think it’s a load of old nonsense and would be beneath him.”

King Charles has his own brand that sells artisan honey, jam and an array of homeware items (Credit: SplashNews.com)

American Riviera Orchard

Meghan launched American Riviera Orchard back in March. To market the brand, she reportedly sent out pots of jam to selected showbiz favourites and influencers.

Despite Meghan’s efforts, she apparently received a lacklustre response. Speaking to The Mirror, author Tom Quinn claimed: “The one fly in the ointment is Meghan’s new internet brand, American Riviera Orchard. Meghan was in tears when the brand launched and her new jam was widely mocked for being expensive and nothing special.

“She has reached the point now where she thinks that anything and everything she does will be unfairly criticised. Like her husband, she feels that people are unfairly picking on her. She cannot understand why people don’t admire her work.”

Read more: Royal fans’ concern as Queen Camilla makes public appearance with bandage on her ankle

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.