Meghan Markle ‘desperate to end feud’ with Kate amid claims she’s ‘ready and willing to let the bitterness go’

The latest Meghan Markle news has seen reports the Duchess of Sussex wants to make things up with the Princess of Wales.

The ladies have been embroiled in a feud for years, but it seems Kate’s cancer diagnosis has made Meghan soften towards her. And, as a result, she’s willing to now let sleeping dogs lie, it’s claimed, and “end this feud”.

Meghan Markle is said to be keen to be in her sister-in-law’s life again (Credit: Splash News)

Latest Meghan Markle news: Hopes of ‘triggering a truce’

Ahead of her return to the spotlight at Trooping the Colour, it was claimed that Meghan and Harry reached out to Kate. However, given the current state of their relationship, they didn’t get “much of a response”.

One insider alleged to Closer: “Both Harry and Meghan have been following Kate’s recovery with huge interest. They’ve jointly reached out to send well wishes, but they’re still not really in a place with Kate to warrant much of a response. That hasn’t stopped them from trying to connect and do what they see as the right thing. When Kate gets back into action, their hope is that it might take some of the heat off them and possibly trigger a truce with her and William, and with the King, too.”

The Princess of Wales returned to her duties at Trooping the Colour over the weekend (Credit: Splash News)

‘Bigger person’

It’s claimed Meghan wants to be the “bigger person” when it comes to ending the feud. However, could she have ulterior motives?

The insider continued to claim: “Meghan’s desperate to come across as the bigger person and end this feud between them. Appearing like some sort of royal saviour could only do her image good. And, despite all their bad blood, her heart does go out to Kate. She can only imagine how hard this situation must be for her. Meghan has made it clear she’d love nothing more than to move past all the nonsense and find a way towards healing for everyone’s sake. She’s ready and willing to let the anger and bitterness go.”

Meghan Markle wants to be ‘accepted by British public’

However, the source said that it’s “not really up to her and Harry” to end the feud. They said that all the couple can do is “continue to reach out and offer olive branches”.

“There’s no doubt making peace with William and Kate would be a huge relief for Meghan on many levels. Not least because it would also improve her reputation and, in turn, the new brand she’s cultivating. Meghan would love to be accepted by the British public again. And getting the seal of approval from Kate and William would go a long way towards that.”

ED! has contacted reps for Meghan Markle for comment.

Princess of Wales returns to spotlight

Over the weekend, the Princess of Wales attended the Trooping the Colour parade in London.

She rode in a carriage with kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. She then headed to the Buckingham Palace balcony to watch the flypast.

It’s the first time Kate has been seen in public since Christmas Day.

