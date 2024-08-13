Meghan Markle set to ‘take the gloves off’ and ‘tell-all’ in ‘revenge’ memoir: ‘This is going to take the feud nuclear’

In Meghan Markle news, the Duchess is reportedly preparing to release her very own bombshell memoir, just a year after husband Prince Harry’s jaw-dropping book release, dubbed Spare.

In her latest TV appearance, alongside Prince Harry, Meghan was candid about her personal mental health struggles. Since the interview, speculation has swirled regarding whether the Duchess has more to tell.

Now, sources predict that she will fully open up about her mental health experiences in a new memoir that could completely rock the boat.

A source divulged to Closer that Meghan could be preparing to elaborate on even more of her personal life. They alleged: “The talk among their friends is that it’s time to take the gloves off and do away with the diplomacy. There’s so much demand for Meghan to speak out. Whether that’s in the form of another sit-down interview or even her own memoir. She has the potential to make an absolute fortune and clear up a lot of questions.”

Meanwhile, the couple appear to have been continuously ignored by their royal relatives in recent months, from Prince Harry being snubbed from a royal meeting with his father King Charles in May to the pair allegedly not being invited to the family’s annual summer gathering at Balmoral.

Another tell-all would cause so much trouble; this feud would go nuclear.

Consequently, according to a source the couple are “now being forced to figure out a strategy to fight back, and one option on the table is to go all-out with a big tell-all from Meghan where she completely lays out her side of the story”.

Meghan previously spoke out about her struggle with suicidal feelings in 2021, in an interview with Oprah Winfrey. She told Oprah: “I was really ashamed to say it at the time and ashamed to have to admit it to Harry. Especially, because I know how much loss he has suffered.

“But I knew that if I didn’t say it, then I would do it. I just didn’t want to be alive anymore. And that was a very clear and real. And a frightening constant thought.”

Earlier this month, she echoed the discussion of her mental health struggles with interviewer Jane Pauley on CBS. She described to Jane: “When you’ve been through any level of pain or trauma, I believe part of our healing journey, certainly part of mine, is being able to be really open about it.

“And I haven’t really scraped the surface on my experience, but I do think that I would never want someone else to feel that way, and I would never want someone else to be making those sorts of plans, and I would never want someone else to not be believed.”

Elsewhere, royal author Tom Quinn has weighed in on Meghan’s potential release. Quinn stated: “Meghan knows that a personal memoir of her time in the UK as a working royal would sell millions of copies and make her the sort of money she craves. All this fills Charles, William and Kate with horror.”

Another insider has claimed about Meghan’s supposed release: “Another tell-all would cause so much trouble; this feud would go nuclear. No doubt the time will come down the line that they publicly address all of this. They’re both being very cautious about it all right now, but eventually Meghan is going to want to write her memoir, Harry is going to want to update Spare, and they are going to want to sit down and promote themselves on TV. They will not shy away from answering questions about the royals. For now, they’re biding their time.”

