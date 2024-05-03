Why Meghan Markle isn’t joining Prince Harry on UK return

Meghan Markle isn’t expected to join husband Prince Harry when makes his return to the UK in the next few days.

Harry will be back in Britain as part of celebrations marking the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games.

And, according to reports, the Duchess of Sussex will join him shortly after his trip here to head to Nigeria.

It is believed Meghan had been a “listed guest” for a special service at St Paul’s Cathedral relating to the Games on May 8.

But several news outlets have reported she will not attend – and plenty of reasons have been suggested why that’s the case.

Meghan Markle news

Amid previous claims from Endgame author Omid Scobie that Meghan “never wants to set foot again in England” as she “never felt at home”, one royal commentator reckons the Duchess may be concerned about receiving a negative reception.

Charlotte Griffiths told GB News she believes Meghan “knows she’ll get booed”.

If Meghan was to come to the UK, it would be really difficult.

She made out: “If Meghan was to come to the UK, it would be really difficult. It would bring up terrible memories of the past for her. And awkward moments when she was in various churches and things.”

‘She couldn’t stomach it’

It is thought Charlotte may be referring to Meghan’s June 2022 trip back to Blighty for the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Footage of the Sussexes leaving St Paul’s following their first appearance with the royal family since Megxit reportedly showed the couple being booed as they left.

Furthermore, Meghan was nowhere to be seen less than a year later during her father-in-law’s May 2023 Coronation.

US pundit Megyn Kelly claimed at the time: “I really think Ms Duchess couldn’t stomach the thought of getting booed.”

Additionally, pundit Angela Levin also invoked pantomime behaviour towards Meghan on GB News. She said Meghan will “find it humiliating” if she is “booed” during a comeback trip.

Treatment by the press

Additionally, it has been put forward that Meghan may not be in any mind to indulge the press. Broadcaster Ateh Jewel has previously claimed Meghan has been “savaged” by the media.

“Before Oprah she has been absolutely savaged in this country,” she remarked on GMB.

Furthermore, Ateh concurred that Meghan could be setting boundaries for health reasons.

Asked if the Duchess fears being “torn apart by the tabloid press”, she replied: “Definitely.

“This is someone who has said that she has been suicidal. She reached out for help, she was not helped. It is about protecting her mental health.”

