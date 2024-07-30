In royal news, Meghan Markle is reportedly penning her very own memoir – and it sounds like it is going to tell all.

Meghan’s husband, Prince Harry, released his very own memoir, Spare, just last year. And let’s just say it was explosive to say the least…

According to new claims, this hasn’t put Meghan off, who is set to follow in his footsteps.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex apparently have more stories to tell (Credit: Cover Images)

Prince Harry to share more in new chapter of Spare

Prince Harry’s book release in 2023 came with a string of allegations from the Duke, including dubbing Queen Camilla as “wicked,” and claiming that Kate Middleton made Meghan Markle cry on her wedding day.

Now, Prince Harrys’ paperback version of the memoir is set to be released. Apparently, a bonus chapter could also be included. Consequently, this puts the pressure on Harry to perform and serve his readers with more bombshell insights.

A source has alleged to Heat: “It’s got to be a tough spot for Harry to be in, because the publisher is putting a ton of pressure on him to deliver some more salacious details on the royals. It’s not exactly like his family have been very forgiving, so no doubt there’s some feeling on Harry’s part that he’s got nothing left to lose… But if he wants any chance of a relationship, he’d be a fool to cave.

“The royals still can’t believe some of the things Harry said in his book, and it will go down in history as one of the biggest betrayals of the monarchy in modern memory. For him to rub salt in the wounds again for his own personal gain would send him so far into the doghouse that there’d be no way back. It would ruin any chance of reconciliation.”

Meghan Markle news

Meanwhile, royal expert Tom Bower has claimed that Meghan’s memoir could be well underway.

This is the ultimate weapon that she can deploy.

He claimed to Heat: “I’m sure Meghan’s penning [the memoir], she’s such a good writer. And it will be filled with vitriol. This is the ultimate weapon that she can deploy. Whenever they need the money. Whenever they need publicity to stoke their reputation, they will drop another bomb.”

ED! has contacted representatives for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

Although the pair seem to be willing to tell their own stories, in recent reports, Prince Harry has admitted that the media frenzy that often surrounds him and his wife has played a part in the “rift” between himself and his royal family.

Speaking to ITV documentary Tabloids On Trial, Harry was asked whether his fight against the tabloid press had contributed to a reported “rift” within his family.

Prince Harry has addressed his thoughts on the media (Credit: ITV)

Prince Harry latest

Harry responded: “Yeah, that’s certainly a central piece to it. But, you know, that’s a hard question to answer. Because anything I say about my family results in a torrent of abuse from the press.

“I’ve made it very clear that this is something that needs to be done. It would be nice if we, you know, did it as a family. I believe that, again, from a service standpoint and when you are in a public role, that these are the things that we should be doing. For the greater good. But, you know, I’m doing this for my reasons.”

He continued: “I think everything that’s played out has shown people what the truth of the matter is. For me, the mission continues. But it has, it has, yes. It’s caused, yeah, as you say, part of a rift.”

Read more: Prince Harry explains ‘part of a rift’ with brother William and King Charles in new ITV interview

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.