Meghan Markle reportedly may feel “frustrated” with Prince Harry wanting to reunite with his estranged family.

The Duke of Sussex, 39, has had a strained relationship with his family for some years now. He and wife Meghan, 43, moved to the US in 2020 after stepping back from their senior royal roles.

Since then, they’ve launched attacks on the royal family and made a string of explosive claims about their time within the monarchy.

However, according to reports, Harry is keen to patch things up with his loved ones.

Will Harry reunite with his family? (Credit: Cover Images)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle news

According to a royal commentator, this could be “frustrating” for Meghan – who herself is estranged from her family.

Jennie Bond told OK! Magazine: “If Meghan is encouraging Harry to leave the past behind and move on, then I think it is a healthy move. They have made their decision, left the working royal family and left the UK.”

It’s easy for her to look forward… ensconced as she is in a country and lifestyle she is so used to and clearly loves.

She added: “On the other hand, she doesn’t have an entire and complex history of life in the confines of the royal family to worry about. It’s easy for her to look forward… ensconced as she is in a country and lifestyle she is so used to and clearly loves. But Harry has said he wants to be reunited with his family… so he is obviously going to think about what has happened and how they have come to this state of affairs.

Harry and Meghan moved to the US in 2020 (Credit: Cover Images)

“And that’s probably quite frustrating for Meghan… who seems to be at ease with estrangement from her own family. I don’t think Harry spends ‘all’ his time looking back. But the Harry I knew as a young boy was someone who enjoyed fooling around with his family and having fun with them.”

ED! has contacted reps for Harry and Meghan for comment.

It comes after a source claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex fear having to relocate to the UK one day.

Reports claim that Harry’s US visa could be at risk following his confession about his past drug use in his memoir Spare. However, according to reports, Harry was truthful in his visa application about the drug-using.

Meghan and Harry quit their senior royal roles in 2020 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Harry visa

An insider reportedly told Heat that there’s a “real fear” that Meghan and Harry could “find themselves in a situation where they need to relocate”.

Read more: Princess Kate left ‘saddened’ over ‘lost soul’ Prince Harry as she ‘pushes’ Prince William to overcome ‘ugly feud’

In March, former US President Donald Trump said of Harry‘s visa on GB News: “We’ll have to see if they know something about the drugs, and if he lied they’ll have to take appropriate action.”

So what do you think? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix to join the debate.