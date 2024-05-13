The King’s nephew, Peter Phillips, has been spotted with his reported new girlfriend.

News of his split from his ex recently emerged. But it seems the Queen‘s alleged ‘favourite’ grandson has already moved on.

Peter was seen with his reported new flame, Harriet Sperling, whilst at the Badminton Horse Trials over the weekend. The couple looked smitten as they soaked up the sun and watched the cross-country riding from a sponsor’s tent.

Peter Phillips has a new girlfriend, reports claim (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Peter Phillips new ‘girlfriend’

Although it is unclear whether Harriet has been introduced to Peter’s mum, Princess Anne, his step-father, Sir Tim Laurence, or his dad, Captain Mark Phillips – Harriet likely came face to face with some other royal relatives.

Peter’s sister, Zara Tindall and her former professional rugby player husband, Mike Tindall, also attended the Gloucestershire event.

According to The Sun, a witness said of Peter’s romance: “They looked completely smitten and he was grinning from ear to ear. He looked like the cat that got the cream and acted without a care in the world.”

They certainly seemed very happy and appeared to be over any past relationship woes.

They added: “They certainly seemed very happy and appeared to be over any past relationship woes.”

Harriet is reportedly a a paediatric specialist nurse and a freelance writer.

Peter, who is 18th in line to the throne, recently split from his partner of three years, Lindsay Wallace.

A source previously said that their relationship had “ran its course”.

Peter Phillips ‘split’ from Lindsay Wallace

Peter and Lindsay began dating in 2021, following his divorce from ex-wife Autumn Phillips.

A friend of the pair told HELLO!: “Peter and Lindsay made the difficult decision to separate as they were spending less time together with work and family commitments.

“Peter’s business commitments and work in F1 meant he has been away and travelling non stop.

“It obviously came as a shock as most people thought they were absolutely rock solid, it’s very sad. Peter has been travelling all over the world and has been incredibly busy and Lindsay is based up in Scotland, so it’s been hard for them to see each other.”

Peter Phillips’ ex-girlfriend Lindsay Wallace (Credit: AL123 / SplashNews.com)

The British businessman shares two daughters with his ex-wife Autumn, Savannah, 13, and Isla, 12.

In 2020, the palace announced that Peter and Autumn would be separating.

A statement read: “After informing HM the Queen and members of both families last year, Peter and Autumn jointly agreed to separate.

“The couple’s first priority will remain the continued well being and upbringing of their wonderful daughters Savannah and Isla.”

In 2021, it was reported that Autumn had also moved on. According to the Daily Mail, Autumn had been spending a lot of time with the Irish property tycoon, Donal Mulryan.

A friend of Autumn apparently said that they were “very much in love”.

Peter with his ex-wife Autumn (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Inside Peter Phillips’ divorce

This came shortly after the former couple had finalised their divorce.

A statement was released by a spokesperson for the pair just a month prior, detailing: “Mr Peter Phillips and Mrs Autumn Phillips are pleased to be able to report that the financial aspects of their divorce have been resolved through agreement, the terms of which have been approved and ordered by the High Court today.

“Whilst this is a sad day for Peter and Autumn, they continue to put the wellbeing of their wonderful daughters Savannah and Isla first and foremost.”

ED! has contacted reps for Peter Phillips for comment.

Read more: Peter Phillips ‘splits’ from girlfriend Lindsay Wallace after three years of dating

So, what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.