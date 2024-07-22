Prince George ‘spitting image’ of dad William as new photo released to mark his 11th birthday

Prince George is marking his 11th birthday today and he appears to grow more and more like his father – as shown by a new photo shared to Instagram!

The young royal could be seen grinning at the camera in a new snap shared by his parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Prince George looked to dress for the occasion as he posed for the new snap, alongside a sweet message penned by Prince William and Princess Catherine.

Prince George birthday photo

The young prince looked very comfortable in front of the camera as he posed in a suit and shirt for a chic black and white snap. Prince George could be seen sitting, smiling and looking extremely laid back whilst smiling for the shot, taken by his mother, Princess Catherine, this year.

Prince George looks so much like his Dad.

The Waleses wrote in the caption: “Wishing Prince George a very happy 11th birthday today!”

It wasn’t just Prince George fashionable style that caught royal fans’ attention, in fact, plenty of social media users couldn’t help but point out just how much Prince George looks like his dad, Prince William.

The snap was taken by his mother Princess Catherine

One penned: “Prince George looks so much like his dad.”

Another wrote: “He’s the splitting image of his father, honestly. Happy Birthday George! And how is he 11 already?”

A third added: “What a handsome young man. Well done William and Catherine.”

A fourth chimed in: “A lovely portrait of the young birthday Prince.”

Another said: “Happiest of birthdays to Prince George! What a wonderful young man he is growing up to be!”

“Omg! How did he grow so much?? He’s such a gentleman,” remarked a sixth.

Prince George turns 11 today! (Credit: Crystal Pix)

Royal news

The milestone comes just days after an insider alleged that Prince Harry feels “guilt” over his lack of connection with his family in the UK – especially his niece and nephews.

A source allegedly told OK!: “Whatever Harry feels about his brother and his dad, he always feels guilty that he doesn’t have a relationship with his niece and nephews and that Archie and Lili don’t know their only cousins.

“Harry always had visions of them growing up around him and being able to come and ask him for advice that they couldn’t ask their parents, especially Charlotte and Louis. George is on a different path, and Harry doesn’t know what that feels like – but he is well aware of what it’s like to be the ‘spare’ and not have the same purpose. He sees a lot of himself in little Louis and it breaks his heart that he doesn’t really know them.”

They added: “He often thinks about messaging Kate as he really misses her. Seeing them grow up in the same way the rest of the world does is hard. He wishes things were different.”

