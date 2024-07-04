Prince George once reportedly broke royal protocol while meeting a rather famous face.

Prince William and wife Kate’s eldest child, 10, regularly delights royal fans with his cheeky antics while out and about.

But back in 2016, George got plenty of people talking after he found himself in a “clear breach of protocol”. It comes as the royals’ biggest blunders are told as part of Channel 5’s Funniest Royal Cock-Ups on Saturday (July 6).

George regularly delights fans (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince George attended royal dinner with parents

In 2016, Kate and Will hosted a dinner for the then-President of the United States Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle.

And it seemed George was allowed to stay up past his bedtime to meet the couple.

However, the youngster ended up breaking royal protocol – something Barack joked was a “slap in the face”.

The youngster ‘broke royal protocol’ (Credit: Shutterstock)

Prince George ‘broke royal protocol’

George was snapped meeting Barack at the swanky dinner and shaking his hand. But it was his outfit that got plenty of people talking. The youngster wore a monogrammed robe, gingham pyjamas and sweet aeroplane slippers.

Obama reportedly commented on the adorable moment. At the time, he joked that it was a “slap in the face”.

“It’s not just Congress. Even some foreign leaders they have been looking ahead, anticipating my departure,” he said.

“Last week Prince George showed up to our meeting in his bathrobe. That was a slap in the face. A clear breach of protocol.”

Prince George at Trooping the Colour

Prince George is no stranger to delighting fans with a sweet moment. While at Trooping the Colour, the Princess of Wales was joined by her three children.

Kate, who returned to the spotlight after six months away, arrived at Buckingham Palace with husband Prince William and their kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Princess Louis.

As William switched to horseback, Kate and the kids made their way to the parade in a glass carriage.

He appeared at Trooping the Colour (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Trooping the Colour: Kate’s sweet moment with George

As they made their way down The Mall, Kate and the children could be seen smiling and waving at the thousands of well wishers who lined the route.

Cheers rung out as the carriage carrying the young royals made its way to Horse Guards Parade, where they would watch the pageantry from a window.

During their carriage ride, the excited kids could be seen vying for their mum’s attention. And, as a result, one lip reader has picked up on what Prince George said to his mother as they made their way past the crowds.

Speaking to The Sun, one lip reader said George appeared eager to catch his mum’s attention.

Picking up on an intimate moment between the pair, George told Kate: “Look over there ma,” as they travelled down The Mall.

Lip reader Gaby Lane said George “looked so happy” as the family waved and smiled at fans during the procession.

Funniest Royal Cock-Ups airs on Saturday (July 6) at 7pm on Channel 5.

