Prince George and Princess Charlotte attended Wimbledon together along with their parents last year.

The royal children watched Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcarez in the final. However, they broke a major rule while there.

George and Charlotte were at Wimbledon last year (Credit: Shutterstock)

Prince George and Princess Charlotte ‘break rule’ at Wimbledon

Last year, during the men’s final at Wimbledon, Prince George and Princess Charlotte joined Kate and Prince William in the royal box.

However, there is a rule that states that children aren’t allowed in the royal box.

With George being nine at the time and Princess Charlotte being eight, they technically shouldn’t have been there.

However, an exception has been made to the rule for the royal children in recent years.

George and Charlotte broke a rule…sort of (Credit: Shutterstock)

Princess Charlotte and Prince George at Wimbledon

Club chairman John Curry said: “Because of demand for space in the royal box, we also ask that, apart from children of the royal family, children are not invited as they exclude other worthy people from attending, many of whom contribute to tennis.”

Last year, Kate spoke about George and Charlotte attending Wimbledon.

“It’s Charlotte’s first time, George came last year,” she said at the time.

“They’ve been eagerly watching. Charlotte you’ve been getting to grips with the scoring haven’t you. Louis was very upset he wasn’t coming today,” she then added.

Obama met George (Credit: ABC / YouTube)

George in ‘breach of protocol’

In other Prince George-related news, the future King was in “breach of protocol” meeting President Barack Obama back in 2016.

In 2016, Prince William and Kate hosted a dinner party for the former President and his wife, Michelle.

The President met Prince George, who was still a toddler. George had been allowed to stay up past his bedtime to meet the President – and was seen wearing pyjamas and a dressing gown.

Obama joked about the meeting later. “It’s not just Congress. Even some foreign leaders they have been looking ahead, anticipating my departure,” he said.

“Last week Prince George showed up to our meeting in his bathrobe. That was a slap in the face. A clear breach of protocol.”

