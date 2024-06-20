Prince George in show of ‘support’ for Princess of Wales as he ‘grows’ into royal role: ‘He understands his responsibilities’

Prince George showed support for mum Kate, Princess of Wales, at Trooping the Colour 2024.

Last weekend, the royals were out to celebrate King Charles‘ official birthday. Trooping the Colour saw a military parade and RAF flypast take place to mark the occasion.

It was Kate‘s first public outing this year following her cancer diagnosis. She’s undergoing treatment currently.

Last Saturday (June 15), Kate was supported by husband Prince William and their three kids – with 10-year-old George displaying a “a mature and composed demeanor” according to an expert.

Prince George attended Trooping the Colour last weekend (Credit: Cover Images)

Prince George at Trooping the Colour 2024

Body language expert Noor Hibbert explained to GB News that George‘s behaviour reflected “his growing role within the family”.

She added: “He stood attentively by his mother, his posture mirroring Prince William’s, showing an understanding of his responsibilities. His calm and collected presence added a sense of stability and support for Kate during the event.”

Meanwhile, she said that Princess Charlotte, nine, appeared “protective” over her mother.

George is showed “an understanding of his responsibilities” with his behaviour at Trooping the Colour (Credit: Cover Images)

Princess Charlotte at Trooping the Colour

She added: “Charlotte‘s body language appeared to be protective, which demonstrated that she is stepping up to support her mother, Kate – she was acting almost like her right-hand woman.”

According to another body language expert, Judi James, Charlotte ‘stepped in’ for the Princess of Wales during the celebration.

His posture mirroring Prince William’s, showing an understanding of his responsibilities.

She explained to Express: “[Kate’s] hat brim was tilted so that her face was partly hidden in the carriage, when she would normally wear a hat in a way that her full face would be on show at all times.

“She smiled and waved from the carriage but it was Charlotte who seemed to be standing in a little for her mother, copying Kate’s normally dazzling pitch perfect smile and flashing it at the crowds while waving furiously as the carriage went on its route.”

The Princess of Wales made her first public appearance this year at the King’s birthday parade (Credit: Cover ImageS)

Last Friday (June 14), Kate released a statement to confirm her attendance at Trooping the Colour. She also provided fans with an update on her cancer treatment.

She said: “I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days. On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well.

“My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months. On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home.”

Read more: Prince George ‘protective’ of brother Prince Louis in Father’s Day pic with William: ‘Taking some of the role over from his dad’

What did you think of Trooping the Colour 2024? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.